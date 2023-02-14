Valentine’s Day is a day to celebrate love, and for the Lucy and Donald Hare, that jubilation has continued for 67 years.
“He worked at Green River Hatchery and our next door neighbor introduced us,” Lucy said. “I was a dumb 17-year-old and he was a dumb 19-year-old. We thought we knew the whole world. We knew nothing.”
The two met in July 1955 and married in November of that same year.
“My mother-in-law said it would not last,” Lucy said. “... We’re still together. My mother taught me one thing — if you get married, you stay married. You don’t get a divorce every time you get a ‘tack in your tail.’ ”
Lucy, 84, said Donald, 87, has nursed her through cancer, childbirth and a fall.
“My mother asked me if I was sure I wanted to (marry him),” she said. “She said he looked so skinny that he was dying, but I fattened him up.”
The two didn’t have a honeymoon after getting married. Instead, they ate dinner at Barney’s Callas Grill.
“We went down there to eat supper, and when we got through and paid the waitress and tipped; we had one dime to live on for two weeks,” Donald said.
Lucy said she and Donald faced hard times together, but her love for him is what got her through them.
“People don’t understand that type of love anymore,” she said. “They just don’t.”
Donald’s blue eyes is a feature that Lucy said makes her melt, but their love for one another is what has really kept their marriage together for almost 68 years.
“He’s stood by me through everything,” she said.
For couples who are recently married or looking to get married, Lucy’s advice is to determine if the love is true.
“Make sure you love them, not fascinated, not lust. Love,” she said. “Unconditionally love.”
Love to Lucy and Donald centers around respect and kindness.
“If he gets mad, I just walk away,” she said. “If he gets away, he walks away. If you go at each other when you’re mad, you’re going to say things you don’t mean. Be nice.”
From their marriage brought four children, eight grandchildren and 17 great-grand children.
“I wouldn’t change a thing,” Lucy said.
Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter:
@karahwilson19
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.