For years, Charlotte Martin lived a social life that included golfing, traveling and entertaining friends in her home.
About nine years ago, though, all that came to a screeching halt.
Martin and her son, Brian, 16, suddenly became homebound when he started suffering from the symptoms of postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, or POTS.
The disorder causes blood to stay in the lower part of a person’s body. When they stand, their heart rate races and blood pressure drops. POTS causes dizziness, blurred vision and a host of other symptoms.
“He was bedridden for at least three years,” Martin said.
For Brian, the disorder also caused severe sensitivity to light and smells.
Martin bought sheets at thrift stores to hang on windows around their home to filter out light.
“He still couldn’t tolerate (light),” Martin said. “He was like a vampire. He couldn’t take a sliver of light.”
And for years, she cooked meals on a back porch so Brian wouldn’t grow nauseous from the smell.
In recent years, Brian’s condition has improved. However, he and his mom still live an isolated lifestyle — much like Kentuckians are now with Gov. Andy Beshear’s request for residents to stay home to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Martin knows the pain of going from an active, social lifestyle to isolation.
Through the years, she found ways to cope.
“I have to count on God,” Martin said. “The very first thing I do every day is ready my Bible.”
Staying in touch with friends and family by phone or computer is important, she said. {span}Martin joined the new OWLS — Owensboro Women Living Socially — Facebook group, which provides a sense of connectiveness.
Also, she gets lost in fiction novels. John Grisham and James Patterson are among her favorite authors.
She and Brian take short walks around their neighborhood when he feels up to it.
And Martin looks for the good in everything, including social isolation.
“Keep your kids happy, and keep yourself happy. You are dealing with something extraordinary,” she said.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
