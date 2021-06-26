If I could live anywhere in the world — I would stay right where I am.
No place is perfect (as evidenced by the shortage of options to ride horses around here) but otherwise, Owensboro/Daviess County is pretty much exactly the community I would create for myself.
I love the fact that there is something for everyone here — if they will just walk out their door and go to it.
I found myself downtown earlier this week as cars rolled into downtown as part of The Great Race. My cousin had read about this online and encouraged me to. I really don’t care much about cars at all, but it was a nice night, so off I went.
It turned out this event was a big deal. I had imagined maybe 15 or 20 cars. Turns out there were more than 100, and they were all interesting and unique and looked like someone was really proud of them and loved them a lot.
The evening had actually started with dinner on a downtown sidewalk. A friend and I shared a table, great food and conversation, and happened to overhear a conversation as a couple of women sat down at the table next to ours. The server came outside and told them she was sorry, but that table was reserved.
I waved them over. “Come sit with us,” I said, and after a moment’s hesitation, they did.
They were both from out of town, here on business, and I took the opportunity to tell them how lucky they were to be here — and encouraged them to come back soon and often.
Air show, hydrofair, silent disco, fireworks, concerts, ROMP, Porch Fest, Apple Festival …. On and on I went. And on. And on.
Finally one of the ladies asked me, “Where do you work?”
I told her, and she said, “Oh, I thought you must work for the chamber of commerce or something.”
I just laughed. What a nice compliment. But I could see why she might have made that mistake; after all, I was wearing a shirt from my fabulous collection of “Owensboro” T’s.
I was wearing another Owensboro shirt last week when I settled onto a swing at Friday After 5, gazing contentedly at the river and listening to great music while happily watching Brandon do his thing. You’ve seen Brandon; he’s the adorable guy who dances and lives his best life at FA5 every week.
A woman approached and asked if she could join me.
“By all means!” I said, sweeping my hand toward the empty seat in a gesture of welcome.
We exchanged small talk for a few moments, and then she mentioned she had never been to this event before. “And it’s free!” she exclaimed.
“Fun, free, festivals — that’s us!” I beamed. “Are you visiting from out of town?”
“No, I just moved here,” she told me, then went on to say she was from New York, and had visited Elizabethtown and Madisonville in her search for another place to live.
She ended up in Owensboro almost as an afterthought, but quickly fell in love with the clean streets, friendly people and beautiful riverfront.
“Friendly people always tend to find other friendly people,” I assured her, then rattled off my list of all the things to see and do. I also paused to ask if she had any special interests.
She told me she likes to quilt, and I excitedly told her there is a quilters’ guild right here in Owensboro.
I shared a few additional suggestions about clubs and activities I thought she might enjoy, then excused myself and wandered along the riverfront to check out the next band.
Lucky me ran into Mr. Positive himself, Kirk Kirkpatrick; we shared a hug and a few stories, and I told him about the lady I had just met.
“You know, I don’t think some people who live here know what a treasure our hometown is,” he said, and I believe that.
Family members and friends who live elsewhere — even in much (much) larger cities — are always impressed when they visit me, amazed at how much there is to do and at all the events and activities that are always happening.
I hope everyone who contemplates a visit or move to our community finds a positive ambassador to extend a warm welcome, whether in person or on social media. I would sure be sad to think that anyone might get the impression that our lovely little city is populated by cranks, crybabies, complainers and criticizers.
They might be here, sure enough, but it’s a safe bet that they are not attending all the great events that I go to. No, cranks just stay home and complain that there’s nothing to do.
And maybe they think about where they want to live.
As for me, I’ve already answered that question — and I’m already here.
