Barry Lanham is thankful young dancers are interested in Appalachian clogging, because they are the ones who will keep the art form growing for many years to come.
Two young dancers Lanham has been working with lately are twins Taylor and Nolan Lathan, who he calls the Lords of Dance.
The Lathams, both 18, have been clogging for about two years. They got into the dance form when someone from their homeschool group invited them to join in. Now they dance daily, and have participated in many live performances, including Lanham Brothers Jamborees.
“We really like it,” Taylor Latham said. “It’s fun to get together with your friends and have something you can do together. It’s also a great way to exercise.”
The twins typically dance with their friend Adam Thompson, which is why Lanham also gave the trio the moniker The Three Musketeers.
“I can’t say enough good things about these guys,” Lanham said. “They are excellent dancers. They are rare and unique in the fact that they are 18-year-old males that dance, and they are good.”
Appalachian clogging is the “dance of American,” Lanham said, and it’s the oldest dance in America. It continues to evolve, which is what makes it so unique.
The Appalachian dance form is unique, he said, in that it incorporates a lot of styles, and draws influences from African, Irish, Scottish, and German dances, among others. It also is ever-changing, as over the generations dances have bleded together to form what is now American, or Appalachian clogging.
Lanham said the twins are unique in that they are identical, and when they perform together and match step, it’s quite the sight.
The Lathams said they like to take advantage of “the twin thing,” because it wows crowds.
They practice a little bit everyday, and Nolan Latham said even if he’s just walking about the house “I’m always clogging. It’s difficult to simple walk without throwing a double-step in there.”
Nolan Latham said it’s fun to have someone so close, like a brother — and a twin one at that — to practice and perform with.
Taylor Latham said clogging has been “a great way to expand our horizons,” and they both look forward to performing in front of crowds again.
Lanham said the twins have character, and they are hard-working. They relate to all ages of people, which is beneficial in a performance setting.
“I have big plans for these guys,” he said.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
