To many, it’s just an old tree in the middle of a field on a farm in Loretto. But to Ethan Hawke, it was much more.
Supposedly that tree is what drew him to the farm owned by Tootle and Joan Mattingly.
“What I’ve been told is that tree caught Ethan’s eye when he was scouting for locations to film his movie “Wildcat,” said Mattingly’s son, Russ, as he watched some of the filming taking place on the property a week ago.
When visiting the farm while looking for filming locations, Russ Mattingly said Hawke told him that he had found what he was looking for.
“He walked around and said this is a magical place,” Mattingly said as filming was taking place. “He said the more I walk around it is way more than I dreamed of.”
“I’m proud that they picked my farm,” Mattingly said. “I’m tickled to death to have them here.”
The movie is being directed by Hawke and will star his daughter, Maya Hawke, Liam Neeson and Steven Zahn. It is based on the life of novelist Flannery O’Connor, who Maya Hawke plays the role of O’Connor.
The Mattingly farm was buzzing with cast and crew, including both Hawkes and Neeson, as filming continued in and around the Louisville area. Louisville’s historic St. James Court also is being used as a set.
Richie Mattingly said he couldn’t believe they were able to do this without a lot of people finding out.
“They just kind of slipped in,” he said.
Both Russ and his father said everyone has been so nice to them while filming.
“There are a lot of good people, a lot of friendly people,” Tootle said. “Everyone speaks to me. People don’t speak and talk to each other like they used to.”
“Ethan is a great guy,” Russ added.
