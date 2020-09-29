DMK Development Group of Louisville has filed an application to build a three-story, 115-bed assisted living facility at 3050 Calumet Trace in Gateway Commons.
Currently, the land is zoned for professional service use. To build an assisted living facility at that location, the Owensboro Metropolitan Board of Adjustment must approve DMK’s application for a conditional use permit.
On Sept. 10, DMK filed for a conditional use permit for a 36,460-square-foot facility, said Melissa Evans, associate director of planning at the Board of Adjustment.
The board will review DMK’s application at 5 p.m. Thursday. The meeting is open to the public.
“The Board of Adjustment will make a determination whether the application is approved or denied at that meeting,” Evans said.
The board makes final decisions on conditional use permits, variance applications and administrative appeals.
If the agency approves the conditional use permit, DMK must proceed with a local development plan. Also, other applications and permits would be needed at the state level, Evans said.
About a year ago, Cedarhurst Senior Living, a St. Louis-based company, broke ground on an $18 million senior living facility at 1600 Kentucky 603, which is in the same area. Cedarhurst of Owensboro is slated to open early next year. That complex will have 56 senior apartments and 27 memory care suites.
DMK officials were not available for comment Monday.
According to the company’s website, the Louisville firm was founded in 2007. It has 25 years of experience in health care operations and construction and more than $1 billion in development experience.
DMK, which has offices in Louisville and Perrysburg, Ohio, is a full-service general contractor focusing on health-care construction and the senior housing market.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
