People can get a one-day jump on celebrating Valentine’s Day at the Owensboro Convention Center’s “Love at First Bite! Cork & Cuisine” event at 6 p.m. on Feb. 13.
“It’s been a few years since we have done a Valentine’s themed Cork & Cuisine,” Laura Alexander, the convention center’s general manager, said recently.
“It is a perfect way to experience something different and unique rather than your standard Valentine’s dinner,” she said.
The five-course meal begins with “Cupid’s Charcuterie Plate with Bang Bang Shrimp” for an appetizer.
The soup course is “Be Mine Tomato Basil Bisque” with heart-shaped parmesan crostini.
The salad is “Perfect Date Arugula and Radicchio Salad” with fresh berries, toasted almonds, marinated hearts of palm, candied orange peel and champagne passionfruit vinaigrette.
The main course will feature “Beloved Beef Wellington with Blissful Merlot Demi Glace and Grilled Jumbo Shrimp,” red wine risotto and sautéed sugar snap peas with red pepper coulis.
Dessert will be “Lovebird Lemon Cake” with raspberry filling and white chocolate grande marnier ganosh, cherry cherub cheesecake bite and a tuxedo strawberry.
Special giveaways will include a bottle of each of the wines and spirits featured at the dinner.
Cupid’s Cork & Cuisine is sponsored by Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits of Kentucky, Creation Gardens and Ivy Trellis.
Tickets are $65.25 or two for $115.
They include all wines and spirits.
Tickets are available at OwensboroTickets.com, at the convention center box office or charge by calling 270-297-9932.
The dinner is limited to people 21 and older.
The convention center began hosting the Cork & Cuisine dinners in the fall of 2014.
270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.