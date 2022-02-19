For many foster parents, bringing children into their home to provide a stable and loving environment is a calling, one that while not always easy, is always worth it, according to foster parent Ginny Layman.
Layman and her husband Paul began the process to become foster parents around four years ago.
The goal, she said, was to “help a child in their time of need, love a birth family, and display to our children how to lay our lives down for another even when it was uncomfortable, heartbreaking or unpopular.”
“Becoming foster parents has definitely made us more patient parents, more compassionate humans and it taught us that we are much stronger than we ever realized,” she said.
With two children of their own, however, she said it was a concern at the beginning of the process how becoming foster parents might affect the family as a whole.
However, she said the impact it has made on their children has been a profound one, and has provided an opportunity for growth in unique ways.
“We used to be concerned about the effect opening our home would have on Eli and Shelby,” Layman said. “Would it take away from the attention they deserve from us? Would it interrupt their routines? Would they resent us for it? Now, after the fact, I’m more concerned about the effect not opening our home would have had on our kids. Our children have not gone unaffected — they’ve seen and felt hard and beautiful things. It has changed them, for the better, and I’m convinced not opening our home to foster care would have cost them that opportunity.”
Layman said her family has had 14 foster children come through their home, and is currently in the process of adopting their 4-year-old foster son who has been with them for two years now.
The process to become foster parents was a long one, she said, with weeks of training, paperwork, home visits, interviews, background checks and much more.
However, the family knew this was something they needed to do.
“Foster parenting has been on our hearts for several years,” she said. “For us, foster care means trusting God’s Word and getting over our fears and doubts and stepping into the gap for these children. They need capable, patient, and passionate people who will keep up with their appointments and answer their questions with grace and compassion. They need stability, structure, hope.”
Jill Frakes and her husband, Joey Frakes, have been foster parents for about five years.
The couple have provided a temporary home for 10 foster children and have even adopted their son, 4-year-old Cole Frakes, through the foster care system.
By having a master’s degree in social work, Jill Frakes said she has been exposed to the foster care community for a long time, and foster care was always something she was interested in.
Even before getting married, she said she and her husband had talked about becoming foster parents.
“It’s always been on our hearts, then after we got married; we just started looking into different programs,” she said.
The road, like the Laymans, has been arduous at times, but has brought many good things into their lives, especially their son and the support of the foster care community.
“Foster care in general, it’s just that … roller coaster relationship. At times, it’s so good and other times, it’s so hard. The system can be hard at times to work with,” she said. “I think the most challenging part is the unknown — the unknown for the kids, the unknown for our own family.”
As foster parents, Frakes said they have to be ready to receive a child at any point in time.
Recently, she said they received a call to take in a newborn out of the blue, and had a lot going on at their home.
They, however, knew they had a responsibility to help children in need of a home.
“You just kind of have to stop everything to take care of this sweet baby or these kids,” she said.
Additionally, she said, it is a huge commitment and foster parents have to be ready and willing to follow through with the responsibility.
Foster parenting, she said, can just be as much responsibility, if not more at times, than having biological children.
There is a lot of preparation, work and training to do in order to become foster parents, as well as background checks and home visits, as well as annual trainings to maintain status as foster parents. Anyone getting involved, she said, has to really be committed to the role and all it entails.
“If you’re pregnant, then you have nine months to prepare with all the things you need, like a crib, carseat, diapers and everything you need, versus sometimes, you’re called in the middle of the night or first thing in the morning, so you just have to have this stuff on hand or be able to go get it whenever you need it; so it’s a big commitment,” she said. “But it’s so good, too, to be able to provide for these kids in the time that they need it the most.”
The goal, she said, is to be able to provide a safe, loving and stable home for each of the children that comes through, no matter how much time they need to be there.
“These kids sometimes have just gone through so much. No matter how they’ve come into the system, they’ve been through some kind of trauma,” she said. “It’s just important to have a stable home for them to come to and loving people for them to be with.”
That goal, she said, has been made easier with the help of social workers, the foster care community and organizations like Borrowed Hearts. The group helps provide foster families with basic needs such as baby supplies, clothes, food, and even just support from others that know what being a foster parent is like.
It is not only difficult to meet all the requirements of being a foster parent and keeping up with the needs of each child, she said, but it is also hard saying goodbye when they have to leave.
“Love makes a family; it doesn’t have to be blood. Our family and friends love our adopted son and foster kids just as much as any biological relatives we have,” she said. “Fostering children has been the single greatest job I’ve ever had. It has been a rollercoaster, with lots of ups and downs, twists and turns, but it has brought me my greatest blessings in life. I would encourage anyone, if foster parenting is on your heart, to reach out and talk to someone about it.”
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
