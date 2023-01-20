Thursday’s windy weather didn’t stop community members from gathering at Smothers Park for the celebration of life for King’nazir Gates, who arrived in the arms of his mother, Lakeia Nard, during a horse-and-buggy ride down Veterans Boulevard.
Residents looked on and kneeled as the buggy passed by to the sounds of the Ohio River and the music of Kevin Olusola’s version of “True Colors” in the background.
“It was emotional,” Nard said about seeing the attendees. “I couldn’t express how I feel for that support. I really thank them.”
Gates, 6, was diagnosed with the SPTLC2 gene mutation when he was 3 years old, which falls under the umbrella of pediatric Lou Gehrig’s disease (ALS).
Nard previously told the Messenger-Inquirer that “he happened to be the only boy in the world diagnosed with it.”
Gates returned home earlier this week in order to spend his last days in the company of his family, and Nard decided to plan a final carriage ride to visit one of his favorite places.
“He was still able to be a typical kid at Smothers Park,” she said. “He was able to use his wheelchair because it (is) handicap accessible and be able to interact with the other kids and not just only watch them play.
“It was very special. …He was able to interact and be as somewhat normal as he could possibly be.”
Another favorite spot of Gates’ is Kendall-Perkins Park on West Fifth Street.
“Unfortunately, it’s getting quite nippy, so we’re not going to be able to go past it,” Nard said Thursday. “But it was a blessing to be able to just do this and give (this) to him for one last time.”
For Nard, some of her favorite memories at the downtown park are simple.
“Just being with him,” she said. “Just watching him enjoy the other kids and watching him go in between the tree that’s up there.”
In honor of her son, Nard created the nonprofit organization Melanin Children Matter, Inc. to service children, heal families and educate society while enhancing the awareness surrounding SPTLC2 and autism.
While there is a dedicated worldwide observance — Rare Disease Day — that takes place annually on the last day of February, Nard is looking to have it recognized as a month-long event in Owensboro.
“I was trying to get (the city) to acknowledge it, and especially acknowledge it in King’nazir’s name,” she said. “I want (the public) to take away that we have to bring awareness. I want them to understand that we can’t wait till they’re gone to show our love and to show that we care. We need to show that we care now.
“We need to find research, and we need results. I know when it’s rare, … it’s put to the side; but all of our kids need to live.”
Before leaving the park, Nard had a message for everyone.
“Just love your kids, man,” she said. “Love your kids, love all kids — we need that village back. We need to be able to love and protect all our children.”
