The primary to end all primaries in Daviess County is not off to an auspicious beginning.

But with primary day, Tuesday, May 17, finally here, there’s still time for voters to have their say.

There are 78,400 registered voters in Daviess County, according to the Daviess County Clerk’s office. That’s 33,646 Republicans and 38,094 Democrats.

For Republicans, the primary is a chance to largely set the direction of the county for the next four years. With no Democrats having filed to run for several offices, the GOP primary will determine who will be the county’s next sheriff, west and east district Fiscal Court members, county clerk and county property valuation administrator.

Democrats also have some choices on the ballot, such as deciding who will represent the party in the race for the one U.S. senate seat up for grabs this year, and who will receive the party’s nomination to run for Second District U.S. House of Representatives.

If that’s not enough, voters from both parties will pick which candidates will advance to November in races for Daviess District judge and Daviess Family Court judge.

But, so far, only 2,547 Daviess County voters have cast ballots, either through early voting, or by having a reason to vote absentee by machine at the clerk’s office.

Not many people are going to cast a ballot by mail-in or drop-off absentee ballot, either.

Kelli Shively, elections supervisor for the clerk’s office, said only 571 absentee ballots were requested, so there won’t be a big surge in ballots in drop boxes to drive up participation.

Judging from early voting results statewide, Secretary of State Michael Adams is downgrading his turnout estimates. Previously, the office had anticipated 23% turnout statewide.

Now, the office is predicting an anemic turnout of less than 20%, communications director Michon Lindstrom said.

“Fayette County, they only had 3,000 people” vote during early voting, Lindstrom said. “Jefferson County had 8,400.” Daviess County’s turnout so far, if you include all of the absentee ballots requested, is around 4%, Lindstrom said.

Primary turnouts in non-presidential years are generally lower than non-presidential years, but even the 2020 primary’s “high turnout” was only 29%, Lindstrom said.

But polls at the county’s 15 voting centers open at 6 a.m. today, and will stay open until 6 p.m. Any registered voter can vote at an center, regardless of where they live in the county.

The county’s voting centers are: Eastview Elementary School, 6104 Kentucky 405; Maceo Baptist Church, 9321 Kelly Cemetery Road; Whitesville Elementary School, 9656 Kentucky 54; Masonville Baptist Church, 6601 U.S. 231; Utica Fire Department, 146 Kentucky 140 East; St. Martin Parish Hall, 5856 Kentucky 81; West Louisville Elementary School, 8400 Kentucky 56; St Peter of Alcantara Parish Hall, 81 Church Street; Highland Elementary School, 2909 Kentucky 54; Audubon Elementary School, 300 Worthington Road; Apollo High School (new addition, entrance off Gemini Drive); Owensboro Christian Church, 2818 New Hartford Road; Owensboro Sportscenter, 1215 Hickman Ave. and Life Community Church, 1101 Breckenridge St.

People with an absentee ballot also still have time. There is a secure drop box for absentee ballots at the Daviess County courthouse, where ballots can be delivered until 6 p.m.

Lindstrom said the concept of early voting is still somewhat new, so the hope is that more people will get used to the idea of casting a ballot before election day as time goes on. Stateside, only 89,392 people took advantage of the three days provided to vote early.

“Hopefully in a few years ... we’ll see the number increase,” Lindstrom said.

