The LST-325, a World War II ship that became a tourist attraction in Evansville, will be going upriver on its annual cruise for 24 days, starting Aug. 31.
It will make stops at Brandenburg, Ashland and Charleston, West Virginia, to let people tour the vessels.
The ship won’t stop in Owensboro, but James Goodall, a crew member from Daviess County, says the LST-325 will be firing a number of salutes from its 40mm anti-aircraft guns when it passes the city about 5 p.m. that day
He said, “As we pass Owensboro, we’ll slow down with the crew manning the rails and fire a number of salutes with our bow 40mm guns. We would like to have a good public turnout at the riverfront as we pass Owensboro.”
Goodall, who will be firing the bow gun, said the salute will begin as the ship passes VFW Post 696 and end at the Glover H. Cary Bridge.
He said, “We do a cruise once a year to raise money for maintenance. We didn’t last year because of the virus.”
The ship’s 50-man crew is all ex-military, Goodall said.
“I missed all the comradery when I retired,” he said. “That’s what I like about this. The crew comes from all over the country. We have people who come from California, Chicago, New Jersey and down South.”
Most years, Goodall said, “We see between 35,000 and 45,000 people touring the LST. World War II veterans are admitted free.”
Admission is $15 for other adults and $7.50 for children 6 to 17. Younger children are admitted free.
Goodall said, “One of our crew members died recently. He was 94. We have another active crew member who’s 93.”
He said that during World War II, 1,051 LSTs were built, but LST-325 is the only one left in operation.
When it’s not on a cruise, the ship is docked at 610 NW Riverside Drive in Evansville.
It’s open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays.
LST stands for “Landing Ship Tank.”
It was last in Owensboro during the Owensboro Air Show in 2013.
On June 6, 1944, the LST-325 carried 59 vehicles, 31 officers and 408 soldiers as part of the Allied invasion of Normandy at Omaha Beach.
After World War II, it remained with the U.S. Navy before becoming part of Greece’s Hellenic Navy from 1964-1999.
And in 2000, the USS LST Memorial Inc. obtained the historical vessel from Greece and returned it to the United States.
In October 2005, Evansville became the LST-325’s home port.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
