Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman praised medical workers and local vaccination efforts Monday after touring Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and its vaccination center.
Coleman visited several Western Kentucky vaccination sites Monday, including OHRH, Mercy Health in Paducah, and T&T Drugs and Community Baptist Church, both in Henderson.
Coleman said her visit has helped her better understand what is happening in the community with the vaccination process.
“That’s why I’m here, is to learn and to know all of the challenges that we’re facing here so that we can do a better job of helping and partnering with local communities to address those challenges,” she said.
Coleman praised OH and the medical community as a whole Monday, describing medical workers as a light at the end of the tunnel for many Kentuckians that have faced a year of anxiety, uncertainty and isolation throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
“For the last year, the medical community has borne the burden of this pandemic and to be able to see … the gratitude that so many of these folks have for the medical community, it’s heartwarming,” she said.
To date, Owensboro Health has administered more than 70,000 vaccinations with 1,200 scheduled on Monday, which Coleman described as “remarkable.”
“It speaks to the progress that we’re making all across Kentucky,” she said. “It’s because of places like this that I know that we’re going to get to that number and we’re going to get to that finish line.”
According to Coleman, about 1.6 million people have been vaccinated throughout Kentucky. Once the state reaches 2.5 million, she said Gov. Andy Beshear announced many restrictions will be lifted for businesses and venues that are hot spots for social gatherings, such as bars and restaurants.
“That’s such an incentive, … even if you’ve got your vaccine, to make sure your friends and family do the same,” she said.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.