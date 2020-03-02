While some districts across the commonwealth have exceedingly high amounts of lunch debts racked up, most area schools do not have such a problem.
Most school districts in the region offer meals at no cost for students thanks to the federal program Community Eligibility Provision. Through CEP districts are able to provide all meals free for students if a certain percentage of the school’s population already qualifies for free and reduced meals.
Currently, Owensboro Public Schools, Ohio County Schools, and Muhlenberg County Public Schools receive the CEP.
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, CEP was authorized by Congress at part of the Healthy Hunger-Free Kids Act of 2010, and is available nationwide to qualifying schools.
Officials from Daviess County Public Schools and McLean County Public Schools report that while not exceptionally high, their lunch debts do accrue. Hancock County Schools has the highest lunch debt reported with $13,771.80.
Pam Ramsey, HCS assistant food service director, said some of this debt is also carried over from last school year but there isn’t a lot of recourse to combat this issue.
“We offset the costs, and we just do the best we can, and try to provide as best we can,” Ramsey said. “Our motto is we just feed the kids.”
She said even if a family has a significant meal debt the child always receives the standard meal provided for all children. There are “alternative meals” offered by some districts for students whose debt balance is excessive. Often, that meal consists of a cold cheese sandwich or a peanut butter and jelly sandwich.
“We feed every kid every day,” Ramsey said.
The district sends notes home with the children and the schools send letters directly to residences to try to get the debts paid off. The family resource centers also work with families to fill out the proper paperwork for free and reduced meals when needed. The district also has worked this year to provide families with more accessible ways to pay.
“We also have set up Angel Accounts at all of our schools so that any contributors can put funds in there and designate those for any student debt amounts,” Ramsey said.
Lisa Sims, DCPS food service director, said the district’s lunch debt is typically about $1,000. It occasionally will climb to about $1,500 around Christmas, she said, but with diligence and close monitoring, it doesn’t get too high.
“It fluctuates a little bit, but I always keep an eye on it,” Sims said. “We really don’t have a problem with lunch debt, and that’s from all 17 schools.”
Usually, if a family hasn’t paid off student meal debts, Sims said, it’s due to forgetfulness or the parent has a payment plan in place to pay it off. However, there are times when Sims steps in and talks with the school’s principal and the school resource center to check in with the family to see if they need further assistance.
Sometimes a caregiver has lost a job or their circumstances change, Sims said, and at that point, the district works with them to fill out the proper paperwork to ensure they receive the benefits needed.
Sims said there are extreme cases when the district does provide an alternative meal for a child with a high debt amount.
“It’s very rare, and we always make sure their case has been investigated and see if there is a hardship in the family first,” she said, adding that offering such a meal is another way to get the caregiver’s attention about the issue.
Melody Chelstrom, McLean County Public Schools food service director, said McLean’s lunch debt is about $355 and the district expects to bring that amount to zero at the end of each school year.
She also said staff works hard to enforce the district’s policy as much as they can.
She said each year she looks at the district’s numbers to see if it qualifies for CEP, but at this time it doesn’t.
“Thankfully for our lunch debt there are some people in the community who connect with the schools and try to help reduce that number each year,” Chelstrom said.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.