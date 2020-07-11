The coronavirus pandemic stopped the Western Kentucky Botanical Garden’s “Lunch, Listen, Learn” programs for a couple of months.
But the programs return at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday with Master Gardener Rebecca Eggers discussing “Herbs On Our Window Sill.”
Because of social distancing restrictions during the pandemic, the lunch will be outside — in and around The Garden’s gazebo.
Laurna Strehl, executive director, said, “Your lunch will be boxed, so you have the choice to picnic in The Garden or take your boxed lunch with you to be enjoyed later.
She said Eggers will speak for about 45 minutes.
A question-and-answer session will follow.
Strehl said, “All guests are free to explore The Garden, especially the herb garden, either before or after the program.”
Advance registration is required.
Those interested in attending can call 270-993-1234, send an email to wkbg@bellsouth.net or register online at wkbg.org.
Tickets are $10 for members and $12 for non-members.
The Garden is at 25 Carter Road, north of West Second Street.
It opened in 1993 after Dr. Bill and Susie Tyler donated 10 acres of farmland to the city of Owensboro with the stipulation that eight acres would be used for a botanical garden and two acres would be left for native wildlife habitat.
Today, it includes a large herb garden, a rose garden, an English cottage garden, a Kentucky symbol quilt garden, a Japanese memorial garden, an ericaceous garden, the Moonlite Children’s garden, the University of Kentucky Extension display garden and a Western Kentucky University experimental garden.
Keith Lawrence 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
