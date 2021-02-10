Lure creating scholarship for black chefs

Ray McHenry had a dream of going to culinary school.
But life got in the way.
Now, he’s working to create a scholarship so an African American kid with a similar dream can see it come true.
McHenry is the kitchen manager at Lure Seaford and Grille, 401 W. Second St.
And on weekends this month — Black History Month — he’s serving up soul food specials from Thursday through Sunday.
Owner Ben Skiadas said, “Every weekend in February, we will sell these featured dinners with African origins. Next week is a Cajun/Creole menu. Our first weekend, we are projecting about $400 in profits. If we match that throughout the month, we will net about $1,600 for our first annual Black Culinary Scholarship.”
He said, “We will award one graduating senior from Daviess County a scholarship to be used on culinary school, a culinary program or a culinary upstart.”
Last weekend’s special was fried chicken with mac and cheese and collard greens with cornbread for $12.99.
McHenry said this weekend will feature Cajun and Creole cooking with oxtail stew.
Next week, he’ll take on New Orleans cooking with fried catfish and several sides.
And on the final weekend of February, McHenry will explore Haitian and Cuban foods.
In 2019, the New York Times wrote, “Last year, just over 17% of chefs and head cooks were black.”
McHenry wants to add at least one more black chef to that list.
So far, he said, “It’s really been going good. I hope it continues.”
McHenry said he started cooking 15 years ago at the old Executive Inn Rivermont.
“I’ve done everything from washing dishes to working in fast food restaurants and now I’m kitchen manager at Lure,” he said
The term “soul food” first appeared in the mid-1960s, when “soul” was used to describe African American culture.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.