Keith Lawrence has worked 50 years as a reporter for the Messenger-Inquirer.
That’s even more impressive when you know that Keith was actually fired by the paper in 1975.
Here’s the story: When the newspaper was still a family-owned business, someone in management decided Keith just didn’t have what it took for journalism. Keith was told he should look for a different line of work.
But instead of throwing him out on the street, the managers told Keith he could stay on until he found a new job. He never did.
We won’t name names, but it’s clear the person who decided Keith just didn’t have the chops was 100% wrong. Instead of washing out, Keith is a legend in Owensboro and Kentucky journalism.
Just last year, Keith was inducted into the Kentucky Journalism Hall of Fame. Membership in the Hall of Fame isn’t something they just give you if you cut enough proofs of purchase off cereal boxes. Keith earned that distinction through a lifetime of building trust and respect, one story and column at a time.
“His ability to bring out the story from the person is as remarkable as his talent for bringing the reader along,” one of the people who nominated Keith for the honor wrote. Another called him “the conscience of our community.”
Speaking of honors, in 2012, Fiscal Court declared Feb. 12 “Keith Lawrence Day” in honor of Keith’s then-40 years of service. It didn’t catch on and become the annual event like I’d hoped — giving us a reason to leave out milk and chili rolls on Keith Lawrence Day Eve, on the hope he’ll crawl down the chimney and leave presents under the Keith Lawrence Tree.
But that’s OK: For one day, the community said “thank you” in recognition of everything Keith had contributed to Owensboro and Daviess County. “Thank you” is rare in this business, so to be recognized by the community is an accomplishment.
It would be impossible to list all of Keith’s accomplishments, so I won’t try.
But it’s accurate to say Keith’s dedication to the craft has never flagged. There isn’t a story Keith hasn’t covered, from mundane zoning board meetings to full-on natural disasters. From the community center to the state Capitol, Keith has done it all.
He even interviewed Elvis after The King was allegedly already dead! OK, I made that part up.
However, Keith has interviewed governors, politicians, religious leaders, hot-shot attorneys and big-money wheelers and dealers. But Keith’s favorite person to interview was always just the person down the street, or around the block, the person with the interesting story to tell.
Those were the stories that Keith did best, which makes sense, because Keith cares about people, and he likes writing about his community.
So, now, we say goodbye, but this isn’t a complete farewell. Keith will still do a column here and there. But the Messenger-Inquirer will never quite be the same place.
The newsroom will always feel a little off, as if someone is missing.
James Mayse is the city government and police reporter for the Messenger-Inquirer. He has worked with Keith Lawrence for 24 years.
