Local businesses have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic — many have had to close completely and others have only been able to be partially open.
The Messenger-Inquirer, which has also been impacted, is taking a step to help the community recover.
The Messenger-Inquirer has put together a $500,000 advertising stimulus fund for local businesses. The fund will be used to match dollar-for-dollar to their Messenger-Inquirer products, including print, online, and custom marketing.
“So many businesses have had to close up or limit their business,” Messenger-Inquirer Publisher Mike Weaver said. “The loss of revenue has forced layoffs, and threatens the very sustainability of that business.
The matching fund — the minimum of which is $250 — will help every local business restart and reconnect to their customers, and will double their advertising with the M-I. The amount of matching funds for each advertiser will be based on their application.
“While the government has offered some help, in most cases it’s not enough or they don’t qualify for one reason or another,” Weafer said. “And just opening back up is no guarantee things will return to normal. The pressure on local businesses is tremendous.”
Weafer noted that Messenger-Inquirer overall readership is at record levels and that the M-I is positioned to help every local business reconnect to their customers and to reach out to new customers.
“We want to help and offering advertising matching funds is what we can do for our community.” Weafer said. “We want every business to fully recover and we want to do everything we can to help that happen.”
Local businesses can apply for the matching funds at messenger-inquirer.com/stimulus. More details about the program are online.
The program will run through June 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.