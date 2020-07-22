The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Blayne A. Confer, 27, of the 3400 block of Benttree Drive was charged Monday with driving under the influence and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Alcaro Bermejo 34, of the 1300 block of Walnut Street was charged Sunday with theft of a motor vehicle registration plate and driving under the influence.
• Robert L. Shemwell, 49, of Louisville was charged Sunday driving under the influence.
• Jeremy Royal, 43, of the 1500 block of East 19th Street was charged Monday with first-degree strangulation and fourth-degree assault.
• Robert Taylor, 52, of the 2700 block of West 5th Street was charged Monday with first-degree strangulation and fourth-degree assault (domestic violence).
• Cash in the amount of $341 was reported stolen in a Friday burglary at a home in the 1200 block of East Byers Avenue.
• Jewelry, shoes, photographs and keys of undetermined value were reported in a Sunday burglary at a home in the 700 block of Sycamore Street.
• Cash, a purse and identity cards worth $1,168 were reported stolen Sunday from Walmart, 5031 Frederica St.
• Various items worth $100 were reported in a Sunday burglary at Pampered Paws Grooming, 2779 Veach Road.
• Nothing was stolen in a Sunday burglary at Laws of Attraction Salon, 2767 Veach Road.
• A scooter worth $630 was reported stolen from a home in the 900 block of West 12th Street.
• An LG K20 Trackfone worth $100 was reported stolen Sunday in the 700 block of Jackson Street.
Traffic accidents
• A car driven by Jillian M. Howard, 35, of the 200 block of Tennyson Drive struck a pedestrian, Manubhai A. Patel, 49, of the 2800 block of Brooks Parkway at 1:50 p.m. Wednesday on Frederica Street near Time Drive. Patel was treated for injuries at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and released.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Kennedy W. Addington, 20, of Beaver Dam was charged Saturday with driving under the influence.
• Thomas Foreman, 43, was charged Tuesday by the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department with receiving stolen property over $10,000 and resisting arrest.
• Tools and other items were reported stolen from a garage in the 11200 block of Gore Road.
• Jewelry was reported Saturday from a home in the 5600 block of Roby Road.
• An unoccupied vehicle sustained vandalism damage when it was shot with a firearm Friday in the 4700 block of Roman Park.
• Two mailboxes sustained vandalism damage Friday in the 2600 block and the 3200 block of Russell Road.
Traffic accidents
• A pickup truck driven by Samuel D. Cecil, 20, of Philpot struck a utility pole at 1:30 p.m. Saturday on Kentucky 144 near Short Station Road. Cecil was treated for injuries at OHRH and released.
• A sport utility vehicle driven by Geoffrey A. Fischer, 33, of Philpot struck a ditch and utility pole and overturned at 1:28 a.m. Sunday in the 2400 block of Wrights Landing Road. Fischer was treated for injuries at OHRH and released.
