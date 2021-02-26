The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Eric W. Montgomery, 30, of the 1300 block of Coventry Lane was charged Thursday with driving under the influence.
• Ryan O. Robinson, 37, of the 1500 block of Jackson Street was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Prescription drugs worth $45 were reported stolen Sunday from a home in the 2500 block of Ebach Street.
• A robbery was reported Wednesday at a home in the 500 block of Hathaway Street. The victim reported an unknown suspected assaulted the victim and stole the victim’s wallet, cash and jewelry.
• A rape that occurred in 2018 at Legion Park was reported Wednesday. The victim reported by raped by unknown suspects, who were believed to be juveniles.
• A rape was reported Wednesday by a juvenile. The victim reported being raped by an acquaintance at an unknown location.
• A scooter worth $1,166 was reported stolen Wednesday from a home in the 400 block of Dieterle Drive.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• A catalytic converter was reported stolen Wednesday from a vehicle parked at Wyndalls Wonder Whip, 2434 Kentucky 144.
