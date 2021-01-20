The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• A home sustained $500 in damage in a fire Saturday in the 500 block of Center Street. The fire is being investigated as arson.
• Two iPhones worth $720 were reported stolen Saturday from a home in the 4100 block of Silent Doe Crossing.
• An iPhone XR worth $800 was reported stolen Friday from Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, 2885 W. Parrish Ave.
• Cash in the amount of $200 was reported stolen Friday from a home in the 2200 block of Citation Avenue.
• A catalytic converter worth $800 was reported stolen Jan. 13 from a vehicle parked in the 1600 block of West Second Street.
• A laptop computer and two debit/credit card readers worth $500 were reported stolen Monday from Moe’s Southwest Grill, 2065 E. Parrish Ave.
• A Chevrolet Malibu worth $2,500 was reported stolen Monday while parked on Carter Road near Apollo Court.
• A generator worth $800 was reported stolen Sunday from a vehicle parked in the 2600 block of West Parrish Avenue.
• A handgun worth $400 was reported stolen Sunday from a home in the 700 block of Madison Avenue.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• A Chevrolet Malibu was reported stolen Monday while parked at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, 1201 Pleasant Valley Road.
Kentucky State Police
• Charles W. Stewart Jr., 55, of Utica was charged Monday with driving under the influence.
