The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Savannah M. Goffinet, 21, of Tell City was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Robert C. Hines, 48, of Hawesville was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• A juvenile was charged Tuesday with theft of parts from a vehicle and first-degree criminal mischief.
• A scooter worth $600 was reported stolen Tuesday from the 2900 block of Yale Place.
• Nothing was taken in a Tuesday burglary at a home in the 100 block of West 20th Street.
• Cooking knives worth $2,500 were reported stolen Tuesday from a home in the 3100 block of Baybrook Street.
• A rape was reported Tuesday on West Second Street. The victim reported being raped by an acquaintance.
• An iPhone 12 worth $1,100 was reported stolen Tuesday from a vehicle parked in the 2300 block of Carter Road.
Traffic accidents
• Two vehicles collided at 7:04 p.m. Monday on U.S. 60 near Kentucky 54. They were a sport utility vehicle driven by Alyssa M. Huff, 23, of Whitesville and a vehicle that fled the scene. Huff was treated for injuries at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and released.
• Two vehicles collided at 1:55 p.m. Saturday on Frederica Street near Time Drive. They were a motorcycle driven by Blaize A. Patterson, 16, of the 200 block of Bolivar Street and pickup truck driven by Jonathan R. Higdon, 33, of the 4400 block of Countryside Drive. Patterson and his passenger, Isaiah A. Mayes, were treated for injuries at OHRH and released.
• Two vehicles collided at 1:09 p.m. Saturday on Breckenridge Street near East Fifth Street. They were a car driven by Wilma N. Harris, 79, of Reynolds Station and a car driven by Makayla S. Hayden, 21, of the 500 block of Maple Avenue. Hayden was treated for injuries at OHRH and released.
• Four vehicles collided at 12:32 p.m. Thursday on Triplett Street near East 18th Street. They were a pickup truck driven by Jaren L. Pike, 21, of the 3300 block of Jefferson Street, a pickup truck driven by Robert D. Ballard, 58, of Whitesville, a pickup truck driven by Kenneth W. Sandefur, 79, of Shelbyville and a sport utility vehicle driven by James N. Goines, 61, of the 2900 block of Dixiana Court. Ballard, Sandefur and Goins were treated for injuries at OHRH and released.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Tools were reported stolen Tuesday from a storage unit in the 800 block of Reid Road.
• A fuel tank was reported stolen Tuesday from a vehicle at Red, White and Blue Auto Sales, 630 Triplett St.
Kentucky State Police
• Rebecca E. Hodskins-Simpson, 28, of Maceo was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin) and driving under the influence.
