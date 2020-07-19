The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Dawsyn Burroughs, 25, of the 1800 block of Triplett Street was charged on Friday with first-degree robbery.
• Brandon Lashbrook, 27, of the 1000 block of Parrish Avenue was charged Friday with fourth-degree assault, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and drug paraphernalia.
McLean County Sheriff’s Department
• Audie Hillard, 65, of Livermore was charged Friday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth), drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
• James Rachel, 65, of Livermore was charged Friday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth), drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
