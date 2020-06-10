The following is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• A smart phone worth $550 was reported stolen Monday from a home in the 600 block of Orchard Street.
• A mailed package containing a video camera worth $1,200 was reported stolen Monday from a home in the 1700 block of Parrish Plaza Drive.
• PlayStation 4 worth $412 was reported stolen in a Monday burglary at a home in the 500 block of Hathaway Street.
• Power tools and hand tools worth $612 were reported stolen Monday from Lowe’s, 415 Fulton Drive. The items were recovered.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Terri L. Thorpe, 50, of the 3100 block of Burlew Boulevard was charged Monday with driving under the influence and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
