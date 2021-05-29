The following list was taken from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• David M. Book, 40, of the 400 block of West Ninth Street was charged Thursday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Baylee R. Reynolds, 23, homeless, was charged Thursday with receiving stolen property over $10,000.
• A pack of cigarettes was reported stolen Thursday from a vehicle parked in the 700 block of Rand Road.
• A checkbook, wallet and cash were reported stolen Thursday from a vehicle parked in the 5100 block of Kentucky 56. The items were recovered.
• A scooter was reported stolen Thursday from the 2000 block of Airport Road.
• Various items were reported stolen Thursday from a vehicle that had broken down on Frederica Street near U.S. 60.
Kentucky State Police
• Kathlynn Johnston, 30, of the 400 block of Reid Road was charged Thursday with driving under the influence.
