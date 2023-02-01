The Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau created “Burger Week” in 2021 to help restaurants struggling through the COVID-19 pandemic.
And the “who makes the best burger?” contest became so popular that it will return for a third year in March.
The new Owensboro Food and Beverage Coalition liked the idea so much that it is creating different food competitions each month, starting with the Owensboro Mac & Cheese Throwdown, which runs Sunday through Feb. 11.
Ben Skiadas, one of the founders of the coalition, said 20 restaurants have signed up so far.
The deadline is Saturday.
Customers can vote on a People’s Choice Award.
A panel of judges will select the “best” and “most creative” mac & cheese, and the restaurants or bars that win can use it in their advertising for a year.
There are different price points, Skiadas said.
Standard is $13 and under; gourmet is above $13.
Restaurants decide their prices.
More from this section
Skiadas said the throwdown lineup includes Burger Week, March 3-11; milkshake and donut week, April 16-22; barbecue and bourbon week, May 7-13; fried chicken, sweet tea and lemonade week, June 11-17; farm to table and drink local week, July 16-22; taco and margarita week, Aug. 13-19; beef/steak and Old Fashioned Week, Sept. 17-23; coffee and chocolate week, Oct. 22-28; suds n spuds (spotlighting nonprofits), Nov. 12-18; and hot chocolate and sweets week in December.
Skiadas and Roxanne Tromly launched DO Inc — a single-source resource on all that’s happening in the community — in July.
It’s online at WhatAreYouDoInc.com, on Facebook at DO Inc and on Instagram and Tik Tok at WhatAreYou DOinc.
“One of the goals was to help shape the community through collaboration,” Skiadas said. “We have a fantastic group of 20 leaders on our Food & Beverage Coalition board. It’s for farmers, restauranteurs, bar owners, caterers, bakers and coffee shop owners.”
There are more than 100 bars and restaurants in Daviess County.
“We’re focused on local, but we’re happy to work with corporates too,” Skiadas said. “We want to create cooperation between farms and restaurants. Restaurants prefer locally-grown food. We would like farmers and gardeners to ask what we want them to grow. That way, they’ll have a ready market for their produce.”
He said the group is working with RiverValley Behavioral Health on mental health and addiction issues, which affect many employees.
Board members include Skiadas: Lure Seafood and Grille, Famous Bistro, Lure Smoke Shack, The Lot Food Truck Park, and Do Inc; Jay Johnson: Jay’s Good Grub; Matt and Dennis Weafer: Nikos Bakery, Fetta Pizza, Sassafras; Bill Brown: Pub on 2nd; Tamarra Miller and Andy Brasher: Brasher’s Little Nashville; Kevin Trunnell: Trunnell’s Farm Market and Trunnell’s Gourmet Deli; Brad Reid: Reid’s Orchard; Oralis Figueroa: Don Mario; Andrew Keller: Gene’s Health Food; Larry Kirk: Miller House; Collin MacQuarrie: Colby’s Fine Food and Spirits and Colby’s Deli and Cafe: Shawn Plemmons: Ten O Six and Pub House; Amy and Greg Gilmore: Gramp’s Donuts; David Haynes: Brew Bridge; Maria Kelley: Nona’s Catering; Jared Bradley: Wheatgrass Juice Bar and Famous Bistro; and Ray McHenry: McHenry Event Planning.
Skiadas said information about the restaurants and mac & cheese dishes will be available at WhatAreYouDoInc.com.
People with questions can contact OwensboroFBC@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.