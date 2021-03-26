Macedonia Baptist Church, 4839 Millers Mill Road, will be hosting an Easter egg hunt from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday. The hunt is open to ages crawling to fifth grade. Registration begins at 9:45 a.m.
Macedonia Baptist Church hosting Easter egg hunt Saturday
By Messenger-Inquirer
-
-
- 0
