Madisonville is one of 12 communities to receive funding from the Recreational Trails Program. The city’s $20,000 grant was part of nearly $700,000 awarded across the state.
Funding will be used for a paved walking trail around the perimeter of Cherry Park, according to Mayor Kevin Cotton, who said this project is an addition to the work that is already underway at the park that includes installing new playground equipment.
“This is a project we have been working on for a couple of years and it adds to when we put the new playground equipment out at Cherry Park,” said Cotton. “We wanted to continue to grow that area and bring as much as possible to the neighborhood so as we were starting the playground, we went ahead and applied for this grant to have a paved walking trail.”
Along with the walking trail, the project includes restrooms and a water fountain that will also be installed.
“It is a matching grant with an 80/20 split, so the city will still be out some funds, but the goal is to have that entire project done this summer,” said Cotton.
The grant announcement was made Monday by Gov. Andy Beshear.
“Our parks and outdoor spaces are critically important in our communities and enhance the quality of life for Kentuckians by providing safe, green spaces to exercise and spend time with loved ones,” said Beshear. “Additionally, as we work to make Kentucky a world-class tourist destination, some of these improvements will attract tourism dollars that will help strengthen our economy to build the better Kentucky we’ve always imagined.”
RTP is a competitive, federal program aimed at improving communities and enhancing quality of life by providing assistance for easement acquisitions, trailhead facility upgrades and recreational trail development and maintenance.
To receive funding, administered at the state level by the Department for Local Government, selected applicants must still undergo an environmental review and receive clearance from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and approval by the Federal Highway Administration.
DLG Commissioner Dennis Keene applauded selected communities on these awards.
“Congratulations to all of the communities selected for trail improvements,” said Keene. “Because of your work, families in all corners of Kentucky will have access to better parks and recreational spaces. We look forward to the completion of these projects and the prosperity they will provide our communities across the commonwealth.”
