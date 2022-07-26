Several businesses in the downtown Madisonville area are offering Summer Sale Days on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.
The sales will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.
Crista Bugg, co-owner of Mark of Distinction, said the idea came to her when she and her partner, Misty Pollard, were sorting through some of the old inventory after buying The Mark in May.
“We started sorting through things and cleaning it out to see what we have here and what we might need,” she said. “I kept thinking, ‘What are we going to do with this? We need to have a sidewalk sale.’ ”
After deciding to go ahead with the sale, Bugg contacted Clements and talked with Falcon Creek Boutique Owner Joanna Odum to see if they wanted to join in.
“I walked around to the other stores to introduce myself and asked if they wanted to participate,” said Bugg. “It has turned into a huge thing.”
The businesses participating are Falcon Creek Boutique, Mark of Distinction, Endless Motion, A&M Monogram, Clements Jewelry, and American Honey.
She said the stores will have all kinds of items marked down from clothing to home décor to crystal.
Mark of Distinction will have their items marked down as 50% off, and the other store’s sales will be similar. They will also offer around 15% off everything else in the store.
Bugg said customers will get cards that each business can punch once a purchase has been made. Once a customer had purchased from all the qualifying stores, the card can be turned in to enter into a drawing for a grand prize.
“They can turn it in at whatever store, then on Monday, we will draw for a grand prize,” she said.
She asked Dibby’s Ice Cream to come out on Saturday to sell ice cream since it has been so hot recently. It would be a nice treat for anyone shopping downtown, she said.
Bugg said the Summer Sale Days is a great way to get people to shop downtown, and it is a great way for local businesses to sort through their inventory to make room for new inventory. She hopes to make this a yearly event.
Even though the weather calls for rain off and on all week, Bugg said the event will go on. Businesses will set up under awnings or make space inside their shops. She said they have so many items, they will be set up inside and outside on the sidewalk.
