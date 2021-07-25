The world is decorated with nearly 400,000 species of flowering plants that can offer a universal language of beauty, joy and fragrance to most anyone who encounters them.
One woman, alongside her congregation, began the task in 2019 to establish a pollinator garden after noticing that the 1.5-acre open field behind the church property required continuous work to keep groomed. The project came to an abrupt halt like most everything else last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the seeds were sown shortly before Christmas last year.
The Rev. Rebecca “Becky” Zahrte, who resides in the manse on the eight-acre property, said she gained garden expertise during previous work at an area extension service office. She became an ordained minister in March of last year in the midst of the pandemic. The Wisconsin native says it was a big change and total new beginning for her family.
After the field was cleared and plowed, the seed mix was selected based on blooms native to the area, she said, pointing toward the flowering plot of land, which will take three years to reach maturity. The young garden is among the largest of its kind in the vicinity.
“I saw an opportunity to give back and create a microcosm for God’s creatures,” Zahrte said. “We were told to be good stewards of the planet given to us … that just goes back to the creativity of God … all of this leads to the Creator of all living things. A true gift from the Master.”
Zahrte kept in mind that it would be a lengthy process to establish the pollinator garden, where Siberian wallflowers, poppies, bachelor’s buttons, cosmos, and daisies are now showing.
Future plans are to intentionally landscape nearby to include a prayer and meditation area for all to gather and have fun. The scenic garden marked with signage is situated behind Madisonville First Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
The area at 1550 Anton Road is already teeming with bees, birds, and other insects, which feed off the plants.
“If we lose the bees and other insects, we would lose about 80% of our food source that requires pollination,” Zahrte said. “It just feels right to give back.”
Zahrte also establishes that God did not have to create humans with a sense of smell or the ability to see color.
“It’s wonderful to be able to experience the beauty of God’s work in this world,” she said.
For more information, visit https://mfcpc.org.
