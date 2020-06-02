The Madisonville City Council gave final approval to a city budget Monday. But the budget for one current project jumped by more than 43%.
Much of the discussion during a special called video conference meeting was on modifying plans for the Mahr Park Event Center. The council voted unanimously to spend $94,000 more on the renovations above the winning bid. The total cost is now $310,000.
“I really do wish that we would be able to have the Tourism Advisory Board’s input,” Tourism Committee Chair Adam Townsend said. “They may not have felt as comfortable with a $300,000 price tag.”
But Townsend noted the board has not met since Thursday, Feb. 13 due to COVID-19 restrictions, such as the board having 11 members. And Mayor Kevin Cotton said the council needed to move quickly.
“They’re at a stopping point without the approval of this list,” the mayor said.
Cotton and City Administrator Robert Janes admitted that some key items were removed from Garrigan Building and Construction’s bid in April, such as a new timber roof, awnings and a concrete pad in the back.
“We didn’t oversee it good enough,” Janes said, “so we had to go back and make some change orders.”
Money is available to cover the increased costs through a budget line for undesignated capital projects. Janes said the Event Center could be “close to being open” in six weeks.
“A lot of people are already contacting us about weddings,” Janes said.
Cotton told Townsend it still could be possible for the Tourism Board to meet this month. Its next meeting is scheduled for Thursday, June 11.
The council also voted unanimously to adopt a $73.3 million budget for the coming fiscal year. There were no changes from the first reading two weeks ago.
“There’s nothing draconian” in it, Budget Committee Chair Frank Stevenson said, in terms of cuts.
But Stevenson urged the council to find ways during the year to increase city support of the Hopkins County-Madisonville Public Library.
“It’s such an essential part, as far as public agencies in our community,” Stevenson said.
The library system is losing all its state funding in the upcoming Kentucky budget. It requested $210,000 from the city, but will receive $180,000, the same as this fiscal year.
Monday’s meeting could mark the end of coronavirus video conferences for the city council. City Clerk Kim Blue said the next meeting Monday, June 15 is likely to have all members present at City Hall, yet still be closed to the public. City Hall reopened by appointment only Monday.
The city ethics committee was scheduled to meet Monday, but Blue said the meeting was “canceled due to lack of business.”
