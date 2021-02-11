The Madisonville Police Department is investigating possible suspicious vehicle activity following complaints from a woman who claimed a vehicle was following her and her child and noticed markings on her vehicle that she thinks could have made her a target on Tuesday night.
MPD Major Andy Rush said an individual left El Braceros restaurant and noticed that there was a vehicle that she thought was following her.
“It wasn’t on their bumper … but every turn they turned, they noticed someone was behind them,” Rush said Wednesday. “They ended up going to the Country Cupboard on McCoy Avenue.”
From there, Rush said the individual’s mother stepped outside of the business and the vehicle pulled off.
“What kind of made it so interesting to everybody is that there was a unique marking on the car that they don’t know who put that on there,” said Rush. “They were concerned it was marking their car in some way to let others know there is a woman and child inside.”
The marking on the vehicle was “1W/1B” written above the driver’s side taillight, according to a post on Facebook.
Rush said the woman’s brother is a MPD police officer who provided information to the department about the incident.
“We have assigned a detective to this,” said Rush, adding that the relay of information in this case is different from usual cases. “We are getting everything third hand. We are in the process of having her come in and give us a statement. I know a lot of stuff has been put on Facebook, but we are just trying to verify everything before we put out a whole lot on it for that reason.”
Rush said the police are still looking for a certain vehicle description, adding that the police know it was an SUV-type vehicle.
“We just don’t want there to be mass panic that there’s a person trying to abduct people until we can get everything figured out and be able to talk with her,” said Rush. “We will also pulled surveillance, that way we can get an accurate description of the vehicle.”
