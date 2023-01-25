After nearly 12 years of baking in the Kentucky 54 area, Maggie Mills has closed Maggie’s Cakes & More and is in the process of moving the business to Madisonville.
She opened her first store on Commonwealth Court in May 2011 and moved to Lake Forest Town Center seven years ago.
Mills said she’ll still take special orders from Owensboro and make deliveries.
“But I’ve lived in Madisonville for the past two years,” she said. “And this will cut off a lot of driving time. I drove 37,000 miles between Madisonville and Owensboro in one year.”
Another reason for the move, Mills said, was her rent in Lake Forest Town Center was about to go up.
“It’s expensive to be on 54,” she said.
The price of eggs had gone through the roof and sugar and flour are getting more expensive.
A 50-pound box of butter shortening for her buttercream had gone from $38 to $138.
The cost of gas driving back and forth and all the other rising expenses had reached the point “that I had to close or move,” Mills said.
She’s hoping to be ready to reopen by Valentine’s Day in her new store at 39 S. Main St. — a former Madisonville law office.
Valentine’s Day has been a busy day for Maggie’s Cakes
More from this section
Last year, the staff baked 1,200 cupcakes and created more than 3,200 chocolate-covered strawberries.
“We’re so busy for Valentine’s Day that my whole family comes in to help,” Mills said last year. “Most people buy a dozen cupcakes at a time. We make up gift baskets with flowers, cards, balloons. We’re swamped all week.”
She said, “I started baking cakes when I was 16. I’ve always had a passion for cakes. I took cake classes at Laval’s Cakes and Candies, and I worked at Flying Chef Bakery in college.”
Mills has had wedding cakes delivered as far away as Tampa, Florida, and Hilton Head, South Carolina.
She said she averaged baking 30 cakes a week.
That’s more than 1,500 a year.
Maggie’s Cakes & More is the second bakery on Kentucky 54 to close this year.
After nearly 18 years of baking cakes, donuts, cookies and other treats, The Family Bakery, 3152 Commonwealth Court, closed.
Donna Wedding, the owner/manager, said, “We closed Dec. 31. I’m 71 and my sister is retirement age. And there was no one to take the business over.”
Mills said people who want to place orders can call or text the old number — 270-222-2201 — or check on her Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.