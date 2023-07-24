While locals were out-and-about taking advantage of the summer weather Sunday, many parents, guardians and children were spending quality time together, which was fitting for National Parents’ Day.
According to the Universal Peace Federation and parentsday.com, National Parents’ Day — a national observance — began in 1994 after the U.S. Congress passed “The Parents’ Day Resolution.”
It was signed into law by then-President Bill Clinton that October as a day for Americans to “recognize outstanding parents, celebrate the teamwork in raising children and support the role of parental guidance in building a strong, stable society.”
National Parents’ Day has since been celebrated on the fourth Sunday in July in the United States.
As part of the day’s local recognition, Owensboro Parks and Recreation opened Combest Pool for parents to swim free of charge, while children were able to enjoy the pool for $1 — with the latter being part of the department’s “Dollar Swim Days” program.
But for Owensboro father Trenton Hagan, he was at the pool for another special reason — his son Aristotle’s seventh birthday party.
Hagan said it was a “long journey” becoming a parent.
“It took us 10 years to have a kid. We went through long roads of miscarriages,” he said. “We finally ended up adopting; so it was a really long journey, but it was well-worth it. It’s the best thing I’ve ever done.
“It’s the only thing I’m probably good at — is being a dad.”
Hagan said his own father is a “pretty good grandpa” who has instilled good morals that Hagan hopes he is passing onto his own.
“(My dad) always taught us to be honest and try to do right by everybody,” Hagan said. “I think I grew up OK, and I hope my little one is doing good too.”
While some families may not have been hanging out poolside, parents like Ryan and Megan Wetzel, of Beech Grove, spent quality time with their kids — Miller, 10, and Micah, 7 — at Baker’s Dozen before heading off to church, the latter being vital for the family.
“That’s the most important thing for us is that our kids learn about Jesus,” Megan Wetzel said.
Ryan Wetzel said learning from a mentor like a parent or guardian has its benefits in the long run, such as learning about independence.
“... I used to follow my dad around whenever he was working on something or building something or fixing something, and I feel like a lot of people have lost the ability to do things with their hands without picking up the phone and calling somebody,” he said. “I enjoy working with (my children) and teaching them how to do stuff (and showing) most things you can tackle on your own.”
Chevy Raeber made the trip from Newburgh with his wife Amber and their two children — Ellie, 5, and Maverick, 16 months — to spend the morning playing at the Lazy Dayz Playground and the Ronald Lee Logsdon Spray Park at Smothers Park along the riverfront.
Since starting his parenthood journey, Raeber said the experience “fulfilled something that I thought couldn’t be filled.”
“It really changes your outlook on just your future and everything you work for,” Raeber, 33, said. “It changes your mindset completely, and (it’s a) different type of gratification I didn’t know existed.
“In my 20s, it was cars, and this and that; and now I could care less about that type of stuff.”
Megan Wetzel, who homeschools her children, feels being a parent has “given me purpose,” while Ryan Wetzel said seeing his two kids after a long day brings him joy.
“When I come home from work, because I work 12-hour shifts, and they run out in the driveway and give me a hug when I get out of the car — it makes it all worth it,” he said.
For Megan Wetzel, becoming a parent has been “way different than what you expect it to be,” but in the best possible way.
“The amount of love you have for something that you’ve never met,” she said. “It’s just crazy.”
Though Raeber said being a parent can present challenges, watching his children get older and being there for the “special moments,” like a child crawling for the first time, is an indescribable feeling.
“It’s very magical to see them grow,” he said.
