Owensboro City Commissioner Larry Maglinger has filed to run for a third term of office.
Maglinger, a local businessman, was first elected in 2018. In 2020, Maglinger received the most votes among city commission candidates, making him the commission's Mayor Pro Tem.
In a press release, Maglinger said: "I want to continue providing the leadership needed to keep Owensboro growing, safe and the best place to live, work and raise a family."
