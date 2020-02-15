Owensboro City Commissioner and Mayor Pro Tem Larry Maglinger has filed for a second term for the Owensboro City Commission. He is the first current city commissioner to file for reelection.
Maglinger, first elected in 2018, was proud of the city’s recent accomplishments but said there are still goals he wants to pursue. He cited the opening of Castlen Dog Park, the purchase of Gabe’s Tower, the opening of Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum and the city’s improved financial health as some of the city’s achievements within the past two years.
“We accomplished a lot last year,” he said.
If re-elected, Maglinger wants to create incentives to help small businesses locate to Owensboro, support local businesses and put more resources toward west Owensboro.
“We are working on a plan to make that happen,” he said.
The city has identified northwest Owensboro as its next area of neighborhood revitalization and hopes to get millions of dollars in federal funding to beautify and construct new buildings in the area.
When asked about what didn’t go well with his first term or what he would fix in his possible second term, Maglinger instead pointed to the positive relationship between his fellow commissioners.
“I think we all work well together,” he said. “It’s an honor to serve on the city commission.”
Maglinger is one of five people running for the four seats of the Owensboro City Commission. The other four candidates as of Friday morning are former commissioner Bob Glenn and newcomers Deanna Endicott-Smith, Mike Walker and Walter Lee.
Commissioners Pam Smith-Wright and Larry Conder are running for mayor and City Commissioner Jeff Sanford has not yet filed for a position. Current Mayor Tom Watson has said he will not run for reelection.
Trey Crumbie
