Daviess County Jailer Art Maglinger said the jail is making plans to start sending out work crews that have been idled by the coronavirus pandemic.
The Daviess jail and other county jails that house Department of Corrections inmates halted community service work crews when the state began taking steps to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
The head of the Kentucky Jailers Association, Brad Boyd, said recently that the Department of Corrections was not telling counties when they could restart their work crews, but the decision would be up to individual county officials.
Maglinger said Friday the plan is to restart some work crews on June 1. But, he said the Department of Corrections is urging caution.
Magliner said DOC notified jailers May 15 that state officials are still evaluating when inmate crews might be able to resume work.
“Right now, we are in a good spot” at the jail, Maglinger said. “We don’t have any new cases.”
One deputy jailer previously tested positive for COVID-19 but has since returned to work.
DOC work crews are made up of low-level inmates. The crew work at the county landfill, transfer station and animal shelter, and perform community service and road work.
Maglinger said work crews would take safety precautions, and only work crews that have limited or no contact with the public are currently planned to go back to work.
Only crews that are supervised by deputy jailers, such as the community service crew, landfill crew and transportation crew would restart work.
“I’m anxious for them to get back to work and help the community,” Maglinger said.
Law enforcement and court officials have strived to reduce the populations in county jails. The Department of Corrections has released hundreds of state inmates from jails across Kentucky who were either near the end of their sentences or were ruled high risk of having serious complications of COVID-19 due to their age or having a pre-existing medical condition.
As of May 15, there were 478 inmates in the jail. In the community services wing, there were 54 state inmates, but only 44 of them were eligible to participate on a work crew.
“This is the lowest amount of state inmates we’ve had in a while,” Maglinger said. In the community services wing, “we are usually close to 70” inmates, he said.
Maglinger said the DOC inmates also work inside the jail. People who have pleaded guilty to offenses and are awaiting classification by the DOC could potentially become eligible to participate on a work crew, Maglinger said.
“We have a garden to plant, too,” which is done by state inmates, he said. “I’m concerned about how many (state) inmates we have.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
