“Ladies and gentlemen, Larry has left the building.”
With those final words from the Rev. Kurt Hoffman, the crowd at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum said goodbye to Larry Maglinger on Friday morning.
Maglinger, who was in his third term as an Owensboro city commissioner, died Monday at age 73. He was remembered for his years of community service, but also for his love of music, entertaining and people.
Before the ceremony, Maglinger’s bluegrassy renditions of Rod Stewart songs played over the sound system. The memorial ceremony was also filled with video of Maglinger playing the mandolin and singing, while numerous photos showed him dancing and performing his Rod Stewart tribute show on stage.
“He felt he was born to entertain,” Hoffman told the large crowd in the Woodward Theater.
Later Hoffman said, “even if all you know of Larry is what you read in the obituary, it’s clear he did so much in the time that was given.”
The service was followed by the funeral procession, where city fire vehicles and police patrol cars parked on and around Fourth Street. A giant American flag hung over the intersection of Frederica and Fourth streets, hoisted by a fire department ladder truck. A large group of city employees gathered outside City Hall to watch the procession drive past.
The ceremony at the Bluegrass Hall of Fame and Museum drew a large audience. City Commissioner Pam Smith-Wright, a close friend with Maglinger before the two served together in government, offered condolences to Maglinger’s family “on behalf of the community.”
“Larry was an amazing person and community leader who will be missed beyond measure,” Smith-Wright said. “I shared so many funny times with him. He was just a great guy.
“He loved to have fun, he loved to joke, but most of all, he loved music.”
Later, Smith-Wright quoted the lyrics from songs that reminded her of Maglinger, and finished by singing the final lines of “I’ll Be Seeing You” and blowing a kiss to Maglinger’s casket.
Brad Maglinger, Larry’s youngest son, said, “I was fortunate to have a father as a best friend. He knew when to be a parent, or just to be a friend.
“I don’t need to convince anyone he was a great person, because we know he was absolutely one of a kind.”
Terry Woodward, a lifelong friend of Maglinger’s, said when Woodward’s WaxWorks was on Washington Avenue, he invited Maglinger to launch his business, Custom Audio-Video, in rent-free space upstairs. Later, Maglinger and Woodward were business partners for 15 years in a background music company.
“In those 15 years we were in business, not one time did we have a disagreement,” Woodward said. “Not one time did he question me, and not one time did I question him. We were that close.”
In civic life, Maglinger was chairman for the Great Owensboro Chamber of Commerce, was part of the Owensboro Convention Center steering committee and was a member of the city commission, winning three consecutive terms between 2018 and 2022.
“It has been heartwarming to me to watch him grow — not only grow in his business, but grow in service to this community,” Woodward said. “We need more Larry Maglingers in the world.”
Steve Chandler, Maglinger’s best friend, said Maglinger “loved this city. He was really on fire for the city. He was an asset for the city.”
Brooklyn Maglinger, Maglinger’s granddaughter said, “He is everything I want to be and accomplish in life.”
“I love you,” said Brooklyn Maglinger, who quoted Rod Stewart. “In my heart, you’ll always be forever young.”
