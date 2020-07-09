Those whose driver’s license expires between March 1 and Sept. 30 can still renew their license via a mail-in form.
Initially, the deadline for the mail-in renewals was June 30, but the state on June 2 extended the new deadline to Sept. 30 due to continued issues surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, Daviess County circuit clerk Jennifer Hardesty Besecker said.
“The form is a mail-in renewal,” she said. “Anyone (whose license) expires between March 1 and Sept. 30 are eligible. Only people that have a regular operator’s license or a motorcycle license are eligible. Those requiring a CDL, are transferring from out of state to Kentucky, have gotten married or divorced and require a name change have to come into the office. For instance, if you have a 16-year-old that needs identification for work, they will have to come in with the proper paperwork in person with their guardian. Anyone whose operator’s or motorcycle license expired before March 1 are not eligible for the form.”
The renewal form can be picked up from the circuit clerk’s office, printed off the circuit clerk’s Facebook page or printed from drive.ky.gov. The form can be mailed into the circuit clerk’s office at the Holbrook Judicial Center at 100 E. 2nd St., P.O. Box 277 or placed in the drop box.
The cost for a driver’s license renewal is $20, and $30 for a dual operator’s and motorcycle license. The payment needs to be sent in with the renewal form in the form of cash, certified check, personal check, money order or credit card information. For those opting to pay with a credit card, there will be a $2.25 service fee, Besecker said.
“When we receive the forms in the mail or the drop box, they are processed and mailed back out that day,” she said. “They are processed the same day. If you dropped your form off today, it will go in the mail that evening. People are typically receiving their licenses within three to four days.”
The clerk’s office is open to the public from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, with the office closed between 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. for lunch. An additional hour from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. is used for processing, given that circuit clerk’s offices around the state have been mandated by Chief Justice John Minton and the Supreme Court of Kentucky to operate at half staff at 37.5 hours a week, Besecker said.
For those needing to visit the office, the circuit clerk is not taking appointments and will put priority on those who are required to come in person, she said.
“Those people needing a CDL, are transferring from out of state to Kentucky, have gotten married or divorced and require a name change, etc., take priority over those that have the ability to utilize the renewal form,” Besecker said. “Half our staff alternates each week per the state Supreme Court’s mandate, so we only have two staff working at a time. We have two cameras, one phone and the bailiffs and security officers with the sheriff’s department coordinating the line outside. I cannot say enough about how grateful I am to security and bailiffs of the sheriff’s department. Those staff cuts will continue as long as the Supreme Court mandates those hours and procedures. We do licenses for the department of transportation, but circuit clerks work under the judicial branch; that is why it can be a mess sometimes. I know people are frustrated and I understand, but I ask that they be patient with us as we strive to do provide the best service we can under the circumstances for the citizens of Owensboro-Daviess County.”
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.