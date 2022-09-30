Several folks seem to know about my recent health problems, and I am very much in appreciation for the kind thoughts.
I hesitate to pound on the personal problem drum, but it seems one fall last November has materialized into a rash of mishaps.
The latest attack on my frail balance system came last Sunday in Jackson, Tennessee, where I was visiting with family members on my late wife’s side, and the outcome had been less than satisfying.
I fell in the home of a much-loved niece, and it seems like almost every part of my body — except the soles of my feet — were affected. But please understand, the fall was my fault and not the fault of any member of that household.
So much for that.
Todd Anderson, a local insurance executive and member of the Daviess County Board of Education, recently informed me that the new Daviess County Middle School was ready for occupancy and that the present educational facility — and a very old one at that — will be forever removed from the system.
That’s great news for some and very sad news for me.
The old middle school was once the brand new Davies County School and served as a storage facility for my memory bank.
Daviess County High was one of the first things calling my attention when age and a walk outside the front door of my home on Hamilton Avenue allowed me to do some initial neighborhood scanning.
The school was separated from my street by only a medium-sized corn field and would play a major role in the second half of my first 10 years.
While we didn’t interfere in school activities, the school’s large playground offered unequalled playing opportunities. And while I can’t remember his name, the school’s janitor offered us ragtag youngsters a treat never imagined.
Without even asking, he offered to let us play basketball in what was the biggest and best gymnasium in Owensboro — and perhaps even in all of western Kentucky.
There was only one stipulation. We were to play in tennis shoes or in no shoes at all. That great gym floor was not to be damaged.
I’m told the school property has been sold to Owensboro Grain and will be demolished when the time is right. If I may, that only added to the list of problems.
John Wright, the head man at Owensboro Grain, has done it again.
While being a pretty nice guy, he tore down my former home on East Main to build his new office building, did away with our basketball goal between Main and the river on Center Street and filled up one of our former playgrounds with new grain storage tanks.
Now, so I hear, he’s going to tear down the middle school, including the gym.
I still like you John, but ... .
