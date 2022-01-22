A majority of Owensboro City commissioners said they are open to the idea of lowering the city’s juvenile curfew, while the fourth and Mayor Tom Watson are taking a wait and see approach.
Commissioners Mark Castlen, Bob Glenn and Jeff Sanford said this week the current curfew of 1 a.m. is too late for juveniles to be out.
Although Owensboro Police Department officials have said previously the current curfew has little effect on crime, commissioners said a lower curfew would benefit parents.
“As a community, I think 1 a.m. is ridiculous,” Glenn said, adding he would support a 10 p.m. curfew for weeknights. While Glenn said he understood OPD’s point of view, he said “but the community standard for a child below working age, (by) 10 o’clock at night, they ought to be home.”
The curfew ordinance, which was passed in 1999, says a parent or legal guardian of a minor who violates the curfew can be cited and fined up to $250 per offense
The issue of lowering the curfew was raised in September, and City Hall is working on a survey to gauge the community’s opinions.
At a recent meeting, a member of the OPD command staff said officers issued 46 citations for curfew violations between 2019 and 2021. Of those, 42 were dismissed in court. Of the three violations where parents were fined, one received a $25 fine and three received $50 fines.
Most crimes happen outside of the curfew hours, a member of the OPD command staff told city commissioners at a recent meeting. OPD suggested the city conduct a survey to gather public opinion on changing the curfew.
Castlen said a lower curfew would help parents.
“Without having a curfew, the kids’ argument is, ‘I’m not breaking any laws; it’s no big deal,’ ” Castlen said.
An earlier curfew gives parents “a little more leverage,” he said.
“When I was younger, we also had an 11 o’clock curfew,” unless the juvenile was going to or from work, Castlen said. “I’m in favor of a curfew. Even if it’s not going to hold up in court, it’s still on the books (as), ‘this is how it should be.’ ”
Keith Cottoner, executive director of the H.L. Neblett Community Center, said the community needs activities and resources for juveniles. Changing the curfew might not have any effect on crime involving juveniles, Cottoner said.
“From my understanding, most of the crimes being committed are not being committed during the times when kids are forced to be home,” Cottoner said. “I don’t know if the curfew would really curb the things that are happening in our community.”
Parents of children who violate curfew can be cited for not being in control of a minor.
With families that are cited for curfew violations, Cottoner said, “You begin the process of putting kids in the (court) system.”
“My biggest concern is, if there is a teen out past curfew, if they get cited, what happens once the teen is caught up in the system?” Cottoner said.
The Neblett Center is working on implementing new programs for youth, Cottoner said.
“One of the focuses of mine as executive director is to meet teens where they are at, (and) draw them into our programs and keep them engaged,” he said.
Steve Winkler, executive director of the Cliff Hagan Boys and Girls Club, said while the curfew should be lower, parents have to be involved.
“You have to have parent support,” Winkler said.
An earlier curfew could cause issues for some caregivers, Winkler said.
“There are more kids living with grandparents,” Winkler said. By changing the curfew, “you’re putting more pressure on the grandparents as well,” he said. “There are a lot of kids who live with grandparents, and are they going to be able to police it?”
If an earlier curfew were put in place, parents would have be educated on the need, Winkler said.
“I think we need to have a community wide educational process with all organizations,” Winkler said.
In terms of law enforcement, the curfew is “going to be low on the totem pole,” Winkler said.
Cottoner said lowering the curfew alone won’t the problem of teens being out later than they should and the trouble that can come along with it.
“I think if we want to fix the issue, it’s going to happen on multiple fronts,” Cottoner said. “There is a lack of activities for kids these days.” The community also needs more resources for kids with mental health issues, he said.
Glenn said he would want an earlier curfew to function as a “welfare check,” where officers wouldn’t cite juveniles, but would check with ones out past curfew to see if they needed assistance.
“It would give (officers) the opportunity, as early as 10 o’clock, to ask the kid why they are out,” Glenn said.
“They don’t need to ticket anybody,” Glenn said.
Commissioner Larry Maglinger said he is waiting for the results of the survey the city is preparing before taking a position on changing the curfew.
“I’m open to it,” Maglinger said. “I’m open to what the people say.” Regarding the current curfew, Maglinger said, “it’s hard to enforce it the way it is.”
Mayor Tom Watson said he would wait for the results of the forthcoming survey, adding that he would take guidance from OPD’s command staff.
“I’m letting the Chief (Art Ealum) lead this,” Watson said. “They are the ones that have to enforce it. If (Ealum) thinks it can make a difference, fine. “I’m not opposed to it, but I don’t know how to enforce it.”
Commissioner Jeff Sanford said, “I’m open” to the idea of changing the curfew.
“I think 12 on weekends would be satisfactory and 11 during the week,” Sanford said.
A curfew is difficult to enforce, Sanford said, but said “it lets parents tell kids there’s a curfew, and they need to be in at 12 or 11.”
Later, Sanford said, “will everybody follow it? Of course not. But it will help some parents.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
