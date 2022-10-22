If you’re a bourbon aficionado, you’ll probably want to be at Lure Seafood and Grille, 401 W. Second St., at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, for the Maker’s Bourbon Brunch.
Bill Samuels Jr., chairman emeritus of Maker’s Mark Bourbon, will be there with Owensboro artist Aaron Kizer, signing six special bottles of Maker’s Mark that will be sold at auction to raise money for Alzheimer’s research.
Ben Skiadas, owner of the restaurant, said the event is a “unique situation.”
Maker’s Mark has allowed Lure to sell the six bottles of its bourbon with hand-painted labels by Kizer.
They feature Margie Samuels, co-founder of the distillery and the first woman from a distillery to be inducted into the Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Fame, and have a “unique” Owensboro touch, Skiadas said.
Kizer also painted a barrel that Skiadas selected at Maker’s Mark and two barrel staves.
They will also be sold at auction.
The event lasts until 2 p.m., but Skiadas said most of the action will be before noon.
“I can’t say how special this is,” he said. “Aaron created hand-painted labels for 150 bottles honoring Margie Samuels and they mass produced another 10,000. And they all sold within one day. So this is quite a special event.”
Skiadas said the brunch will include a Bacon Old Fashioned and live music by local artists Jerrett Davis and Colt Rickard.
He said bourbon-centric brunch food will be offered as well as a cigar bar for the patio.
Beam Inc., the maker of Jim Beam and Maker’s Mark, was sold to Japan’s Suntory in 2014 in a deal the companies said was worth $16 billion.
Skiadas has been using bourbon to raise money for charities for awhile.
Last year, he said, “Philanthropically, we’re going to utilize bourbon barrel selection to raise money for charities.”
Private barrels of bourbon from Four Roses Distillery were bottled and sold for the Nicky Hayden Foundation with a tribute to Hayden on the label.
And Skiadas bottled bourbon and rye under the ROMP label to raise money for the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum.
“It’s my project,” Skiadas said at the time. “But I’m donating money from the sale to them. I want to create something unique and special and raise extra money for them.”
