LURE

The hand-painted label for Maker’s Mark that Aaron Kizer created features Margie Samuels, co-founder of the distillery and the first woman from a distillery to be inducted into the Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Fame.

 Photo submitted

If you’re a bourbon aficionado, you’ll probably want to be at Lure Seafood and Grille, 401 W. Second St., at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, for the Maker’s Bourbon Brunch.

Bill Samuels Jr., chairman emeritus of Maker’s Mark Bourbon, will be there with Owensboro artist Aaron Kizer, signing six special bottles of Maker’s Mark that will be sold at auction to raise money for Alzheimer’s research.

Keith Lawrence, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.

