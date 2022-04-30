Along about the time the bare branches start to bud out in the spring, and again when the leaves change color in autumn, my wardrobe also undergoes its semiannual metamorphosis.

It’s incredible, really, that a person like me, who cares nothing at all about fashion, somehow manages to accumulate an awful lot of clothes.

I woke up early last weekend, and it was one of those rare occasions when I rose and shined with an abundance of energy and initiative.

My first thought was that I would switch out the clothes from my bedroom closet — the “in season” closet, which currently was filled with fall and winter clothing — with those in the closet in the back room — the “out of season” closet, which is where my spring and summer clothes were.

That would have been simple enough, but before I got started, I realized that most of the in-season clothes are sweatshirts, by which I mean, the “good” sweatshirts that I wear to work.

(Note to my skeptical co-workers: Yes, believe it or not, the stuff I wear to the office really is “the good stuff.” If you don’t believe me, catch a glimpse of what I wear on weekends.)

Anyway, I keep the majority of my sweatshirts in my dresser, and I had noticed that those drawers had become pretty full and probably needed to be cleaned out.

So now my closet-switching project had expanded to include going through my dresser, all five drawers, to weed out the stuff that doesn’t fit anymore and probably never will again, as well as the stuff that even I, as low as my standards are, have to admit is completely worn out.

Now, here’s the thing you have to know about my dresser: It is huge.

A gentleman named Kenny Slaton built this dresser for me; in fact, he built three of them. This happened about 30 years ago when I finally reached my limit with the cheap, shoddy dressers we had at the time, constructed out of plywood and compressed sawdust.

The drawers were small and shallow, and either the bottom or the sides were constantly coming unhinged. I had three sons, and as they grew bigger, their clothes got bigger.

It had finally reached the point where I realized that each drawer in those crummy dressers could accommodate only about two sweatshirts or pairs of jeans, and even at that, you had to cram them down to close the drawer, which inevitably knocked the bottom out of the drawer. So it was a constant frustration, and I was sick of it.

So when I heard about this guy who built real furniture out of real wood — solid, heavy, sturdy furniture — I jumped on it. I paid $100 each for these things, which was big money for me at that time, but these dressers will last a lifetime. Two of them, in fact, have already been passed along to my two grandsons, and the third is now mine, all mine.

Drawer by drawer, I dumped everything out on my bed — socks, underwear, pajamas, sweatshirts, hoodies — and ruthlessly sorted each item into its assigned stack: Keep, donate, sell, trash.

Then I did the same with the bedroom closet and then finally with the back closet.

The category that was the easiest to cull was the “fancy” stuff. I kept two dresses suitable for funerals — one summer, one winter — and got rid of the rest. Unless someone dies, I intend never to dress up again as long as I live. And by the way when I die, don’t put me in one of those dresses. I’m going out the same way I live: in comfort.

It was also easy to move all my “winter work shirts” into the discard pile. With retirement on the horizon, I will never work again in cold weather.

Finally, I took a hard look at the “keep” stack. It occurred to me that I never actually wear most of the clothing I intended to keep. The only reason I like them is because I am a sentimental fool.

Here was the T-shirt I wore when I went to watch the solar eclipse. Here was the hoodie my son gave me when he was coaching baseball in Canada. Here was the shirt I wore at the Bonanza convention.

Nearing the end of this project, I winnowed down my “keep” stack a little bit more — not much, but enough to make me feel that I had accomplished something — and sorted the “donate” stack into boxes neatly labeled with contents: pants, shirts, sweaters. It bothers me to give stuff to a charitable organization in a trash bag.

Finally finished, I stepped back and surveyed first my dresser, then my closets, with pride.

For someone who doesn’t care about clothes, I had made a pretty spectacular change.