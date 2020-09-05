When the COVID-19 shutdown overwhelmed Chrissy Perkins, she warded off depression and anxiety by walking around Cave Run Lake in Daniel Boone National Forest.
One day, the Morehead photographer headed off the lake’s beaten path and discovered an area littered with thousands of pieces of trash.
In disbelief, she stopped in the middle of the woods, made a video and started a Facebook group titled “1 Million Pieces of Trash Challenge.”
She issued “an open invitation to help our planet” to anyone willing to pick up trash across the commonwealth.
Initially, Perkins thought a couple of hundred people who lived in her region might join.
“I didn’t expect it to explode the way it has,” she said.
After only three months, the FB group has more than 1,000 members from across the U.S. and five countries. Some of those members live in Daviess County and the surrounding region.
As of Aug. 29, the group’s members had picked up more than 90,000 pieces of trash. Perkins posts a daily count as members turn in their totals.
Margaret Brown of Owensboro joined the FB group about seven weeks ago. Like all the group’s members, she posts how many pieces of trash she picks up each time she goes out.
She and her husband, Danny, recently picked up more than 80 pieces of litter at Yellow Creek Park.
“This is so exciting to me,” Brown said. “It’s wonderful to see people working toward one goal that benefits all of us. I’m grateful to Chrissy for her energetic leadership.”
As a Christian, Brown said she cares about God’s creation and wants a cleaner world.
For three years, she was a member of the local Environmental Impact Committee, which promoted recycling in Owensboro and sought a way to make it available across the city. After failing to meet with success, the group eventually disbanded.
Discovering Perkins’ ”1 Million Pieces of Trash Challenge” filled Brown with enthusiasm, and she invited her FB friends to join.
She hopes the online challenge inspires Kentuckians to pick up trash on a regular basis as they walk their neighborhoods.
“If everybody did it, nobody would have to do a lot,” Brown said.
The trash challenge is Perkins’ second FB group in the past year. Last September, she was going through a divorce and started “1 Million Steps in 100 Days” in an effort to lose weight and get healthy with the support of online friends.
That group now has 350 members.
Members of the “1 Million Pieces of Trash Challenge” pick up an average of about 1,000 pieces of litter per day. If no more members join, Perkins figures the group will hit its goal in about 2 1/2 years.
But during the past month, the group’s membership has jumped, she said. It includes an eclectic group of people from all walks of life and all ages coming together during the worldwide pandemic to make a positive change.
“People, in general, don’t realize the power they have to change the world around them,” Perkins said. “ ... (The FB group) has turned into a chain reaction of people wanting to do better.”
To join, go to Facebook and search for the “1 Million Pieces of Trash Challenge.” New members must make a request to become part of the group.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
