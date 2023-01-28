One of the best things about grandkids is that you finally have someone who is easily impressed by the things you know and have and do.

Apparently, my level of fascination appeals to a demographic that is age 11 or younger, but that’s fine with me. Kids are more attuned to things that are really interesting, like bugs and dinosaurs and volcanos and leaves and magic, and less distracted by things that are boring, like laundry and bills and work.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.