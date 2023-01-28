One of the best things about grandkids is that you finally have someone who is easily impressed by the things you know and have and do.
Apparently, my level of fascination appeals to a demographic that is age 11 or younger, but that’s fine with me. Kids are more attuned to things that are really interesting, like bugs and dinosaurs and volcanos and leaves and magic, and less distracted by things that are boring, like laundry and bills and work.
Trust me, when I am with my grandkids, we are not talking about boring things. I have things in common with each of them, and when we are together, those are the things we talk about and do.
My grandboy Zeke, for example, is a person I totally “get.”
Zeke and I like a lot of the same things: Science experiments and nature hikes and picnics in the back of my truck. Zeke is a brilliant kid who wants to be challenged, and I do my best to rise to the occasion.
On a recent visit, we sat together in an old cemetery for 30 minutes, watching a hawk and a squirrel as they maneuvered around the branches of old trees, each keeping an eye on the other while trying to avoid detection. Zeke rooted for the hawk and I rooted for the squirrel. As of the time we finally, reluctantly, had to leave, the squirrel was winning.
Zeke likes to collect coins. He is known to dive under furniture or into the dark, dusty corners of whatever room he is in, looking for pennies or dimes that have rolled away from their previous owners. “Finders keepers” is his mantra, and I’ve never known a more successful finder.
But earlier this week, it occurred to me that it was time for Zeke to think about being a keeper.
We were eating breakfast at Dee’s Diner — a place that he says has the best food (again, we are in agreement) — when he mentioned having found not one, but two dimes recently.
Inspiration struck like the proverbial bolt of lightning.
“I know a place you would really like, Zeke,” I said. “Have you ever been to the coin store?”
He had not. He could hardly believe such a place existed.
But it does.
Off we went to Bruner’s Collectables. Zeke’s eyes widened like silver dollars as we walked through the door. How appropriate.
Darrell Bruner was in his office and Kirk Bell was behind the counter. Both called out cheery greetings as Zeke stood in awe, gazing at the display cases and soaking up the atmosphere.
“I have a little boy here who really likes coins,” I said. “He is just starting out and is ready to collect.”
Kirk directed us toward a set of canisters on the counter that contained things like Eisenhower half-dollars, buffalo nickels and 1943 pennies, which were made of steel so copper could be diverted to the war effort.
More from this section
“These are pretty cheap and make a good starter set,” Kirk said.
I dumped out the container of Indian head pennies onto a handy carpet square. “Pick out the one you want, Zeke,” I said.
He zoomed in on one that was tarnished and green. “I want that one,” he said.
I paused. “Well, usually, the pennies that are in better condition are more valuable,” I said.
Zeke was insistent. He wanted this one.
I shrugged and moved on to the next container. Again, Zeke chose the coin that was in the worst condition.
On it went, until Zeke had amassed a small pile of corroded, faded, worn coins of the least possible value.
Mr. Bruner came out of his office to look at Zeke’s selections.
“You know, the better the condition, the more valuable the coin,” he offered.
I lifted my shoulders in resignation. “Zeke likes the rusty ones,” I explained.
Mr. Bruner blinked. I think I saw him shudder. Ever gracious, however, he said, “Well, young man, you are well on your way to specializing in the worst coins in the world.”
But just to prove he is a good sport, he gave Zeke a 1913 Barber dime — one in pretty good condition, if I’m any judge of these things — and explained who Barber was, and where they were minted, and that this coin is 110 years old. Zeke was suitably impressed, especially after calculating that this coin is even older than me.
I paid for our purchases and we went back to my house, where I helped Zeke insert his new collection into a coin album that is all his. We added a couple of pennies with interesting designs on the back, and a bicentennial quarter that has been sitting on my bookshelf just waiting to be appreciated by someone like Zeke.
“This is your very own collection,” I told him. “If you ever find any interesting coins you want to keep, just bring them over and we’ll put them in your album.”
Zeke nodded soberly. “This is my very own collection,” he repeated. “These are mine.”
We looked at one another and smiled.
Suddenly those old, beat-up coins became a lot more valuable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.