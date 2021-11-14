Dream Riders has experienced a significant amount of growth throughout the past year and a half, which master instructor Sandy Webster contributes to the positive impacts and changes it is making for its participants.
Since January 2020, Webster said the program has seen 460% growth in its participation, programming and involvement, even transitioning from seasonal programming to year-round programming with the aid of Impact100 funding.
“I think the main reason for that is that we are making a positive therapeutic impact on the students that are coming here, and it’s very purposeful in our planning,” she said. “We look at the physical, cognitive, social and emotional needs of everyone outside of dream riders, and then we purposefully put classes and lesson plans together that address those needs in a horsemanship environment and a riding environment.”
She said since January last year, the organization — which assists individuals with cognitive, behavioral and physical disabilities learn horseback riding and general horsemanship with its therapy horses — has taken a serious look at the training of its horses so that they are truly therapy horses and are enabled to work with participants to address their life goals.
“We’ve raised the bar on what the expectations are for the horses, and so they all have to be happy doing their job, well trained, and they need to be sound,” she said. “All those things are working, and our growth, I believe, is attributed to the fact that we’re making a difference.”
Webster said there has also been a strong emphasis placed on inclusivity for Dream Riders participants and volunteers.
“We have to be a safe environment for everyone, and that means safe, not only physically, but cognitively and socially and emotionally,” she said. “We want everyone to be looked at as an equal partner in their greatest development for themselves and others, so that inclusion goes through for the volunteers and the riders … whatever programs they’re in, that is the atmosphere that we really work hard to have.”
Additionally, Webster said the program has partnered with many other local organizations and agencies, such as The Opportunity Center, RiverValley Behavioral Health, Daviess County Public Schools and Fresh Start for Women, and there are plans to create more community partnerships to continue expanding on the individuals it is able to help with its therapeutic services.
In its partnership with DCPS, Webster said Dream Riders created a pilot program for tier-three students who are typically struggling academically and in their home life, many times barely hanging by a thread to remain in school.
The program catered to six students and all six, according to Webster, ended up remaining in school.
“We did what we call a core value program, where they’re learning about respect and self-esteem and all the values that go into becoming an accomplished person, because that’s the piece that’s hard to teach at school,” she said. “We had a 100% success rate, and a couple of them have also joined our volunteer program, so they’re staying involved in that.”
She said Dream Riders is working to start up additional programs with DCPS, as well as working with Owensboro Health physical therapy and rehabilitation patients in the coming year.
The biggest difficulty in continuing to expand programs and partnerships, Webster said, is the need for more volunteers and PATH-trained staff.
PATH, the Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship International, provides therapeutic riding instructor training and certification.
She said there are five individuals working on receiving training and certification, and she is hopeful that with the repaving of its arena in January, which is currently not very suitable for those with ambulatory issues, there will be an increase in daytime volunteers, especially seniors and retired individuals.
“We just need enough daytime volunteers in order to make that happen, so we’re a little bit stretched,” she said. “We’ll hope that will go full force in the new year as well.”
Anyone interested in more information on Dream Riders or in becoming a volunteer can reach out to DreamRidersofKy@gmail.com or by phone at 270-613-0079.
Dream Riders is also gearing up for Giving Tuesday on Nov. 30 by inviting the community to help “Deck the Stalls” and celebrate the season of giving and being thankful.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
