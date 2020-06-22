Owensboro Catholic High School Senior Mass is an event Brooke Boarman never thought she would see realized.
Boarman, 18, of Owensboro, was one of the 99 students to receive their Catholic High diplomas Sunday after the event that took place at Steele Stadium.
She said the last time she was with all of her classmates was March 13. She remembers the day because it was Friday the 13th. It was the last time students had in-person classes before school closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We thought we would just be out a few weeks,” she said. “I definitely would have lived that day a lot differently if I’d known it was my last day of high school.”
Looking back, Boarman knows this school year has been unique and unlike anything previous classes have experienced. She was appreciative OCHS teachers and administrators were able to organize the event.
Senior Mass is important, she said, because it’s a time for the Catholic High Class of 2020 to come together one last time to celebrate faith and education.
She hopes her classmates take the opportunity to reflect, and cherish the time they have spent together. She knows she will as she heads to Kentucky Wesleyan College in the fall to study secondary education in biology.
“Never wish it away, and always be aware of the relationships and friendships you have,” she said.
Madison Roberts, 19, of Owensboro, was very excited before the event. Since Catholic High values religion and faith and being close to family, she felt it fitting to have the ceremony.
She said high school went by fast, especially her senior year.
“I’m appreciative that we get this opportunity and I’m grateful for the staff and all the hard work that they did,” Roberts said. “I think this is a really neat experience.”
To say the least, she said, her senior year has been memorable, and Senior Mass will go along with that.
“It’s exciting. I’m nervous, too, for this experience,” she said. “It’s so different, but I’m very excited that grandparents can come and the staff put this together because it’s very important to be that my papaw could be there.”
Roberts plans to attend Western Kentucky University in the fall where she will double major in business finance and economics.
Gates Settle, Catholic High Principal, said that each graduating class is unique and has its own personality, but it’s no secret that the Class of 2020 has had to endure a completely different set of circumstances.
He said this graduating class is impressive, with individual and collective academic achievements, and many students securing a lot of scholarships.
The Class of 2020 is a quiet class, he said, and they have had to be resilient.
“They have been a part of history, but now it’s time for them to go on and make their own history,” Settle said. “They need to do the things that we have emphasized on a daily basis at Catholic High: helping and serving others, and be faithful.”
It’s fitting they complete the year with one of the most important things they do at Catholic High, Settle said, which is to have Mass.
“To be able to come together for this senior class one last time when no one thought they would is pretty exciting,” he said. “We are fortunate to be able to do this.”
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
