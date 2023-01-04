HABITAT CONSTRUCTION

Volunteer Mike Henshaw, left, Jeremy Stephens, executive director, and Tim Isbell, construction manager, look over building plans Tuesday for houses to be built in the coming year at Habitat for Humanity Owensboro-Daviess County.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

Habitat for Humanity Owensboro-Daviess County is looking to get off to a strong start in 2023 with the hiring of Tim Isbell, the nonprofit’s new construction manager.

Isbell, 42, comes to Habitat after years of experience in a variety of construction areas.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.