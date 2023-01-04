Habitat for Humanity Owensboro-Daviess County is looking to get off to a strong start in 2023 with the hiring of Tim Isbell, the nonprofit’s new construction manager.
Isbell, 42, comes to Habitat after years of experience in a variety of construction areas.
“I got into construction when I was 18, (starting) out in the log home business, and then they kind of went out of business,” he said, “and then got into building homes.”
Isbell eventually ventured into commercial and industrial construction, but found a purpose when he saw the Habitat position was available.
“I always wanted to get back into the homes,” he said, “but Habitat is really what pulled me in.”
Isbell said he can identify with the clientele Habitat serves.
“I was raised by a single mom, so I kind of got an idea of where these people are coming from,” he said.
Jeremy Stephens, Habitat’s executive director, said the position is “an extremely different scenario than any other construction company.”
“You’re not just talking about building houses to code and staying within a budget like every other business,” he said, “You’re also talking about managing people that are volunteers. That was one of the most difficult aspects of interviewing for this position.
“You can have someone who’s got 30 years in commercial, residential and all the construction experience, but they’re not used to handling folks and managing people who are there out of the goodness of their heart. That is a very delicate task.”
Stephens said the organization has employed a paid construction manager for about eight years.
Stephens said he felt Isbell was “the guy for the job after meeting him” on the first of three interviews.
“I didn’t know because of his résumé; I knew by talking to him that he embraced the philosophy of Habitat,” Stephens said. “He told me a story (about) growing up with a single mom, he told me about difficulties in his life — and the fact that he can be emphatic and sympathetic to those types of things means he’s the right man for the job, because that’s the population we serve.
“We serve people who don’t need a hand out. As a matter of fact, if we gave them a hand out, it would make their life worse. They need a hand up.”
Isbell is looking forward to being a part of the organization’s mission and vision.
“Just the whole Habitat and what they do is just pretty awesome,” Isbell said. “I haven’t even got my feet wet yet (because) I’m still brand new, but I just can’t wait to get in there and just see these homeowners and just getting their first home, you know?
“That feeling is more rewarding than getting paid.”
Stephens said Isbell’s inclusion is part of a bigger picture.
According to a press release, Habitat’s vision in 2023 is to continue its mission of “seeking to put love into action this year” by striving to “make homeownership a reality for vulnerable members of our community.”
The organization plans on building eight to 10 houses in the new year, along with plans to break ground in July on a first-time homeowner training facility, which will be the first of its kind in the United States, according to the release.
The facility will be named Ms. Virginia’s Education and Training Center, in honor of Virginia Braswell, Habitat’s former executive director.
“It took us 11 months to completely restaff this place …. (and) now we have everyone that we need in place from our manager, to our applicant leader, to our construction manager to an executive director — all really aligned and set on meeting our goals of 2023,” Stephens said.
“We really believe now that with Tim, the last piece of that puzzle’s in place; 2023 is going to be the biggest year for this Habitat affiliate ever.”
