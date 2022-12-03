“Have yourself a merry little Christmas.”
And I intend to do exactly that.
Starting now.
Actually, starting years ago.
That’s when I realized that my happiness is up to me, and I’ve done a pretty good job since then of fulfilling that responsibility.
It doesn’t take much.
Instead of being frustrated that radio stations don’t play wall-to-wall Christmas music during the month of December, I took that little matter into my own hands years ago.
Even though it took me awhile, I finally located the perfect Christmas music CDs — one vocal, one instrumental. I keep one in my truck and one in the CD player in my kitchen, and I play them constantly throughout the season. Or anytime during the year that I want to.
Like I said, it doesn’t take much to make me happy.
Instead of sitting around feeling sorry for myself that I don’t want to drive at night or fight a bunch of crazy traffic, I reserved a seat on the Brew Bridge trolley and will let them take me to the Stonegate neighborhood and Panther Creek Park to see all the pretty Christmas lights.
Instead of pouting that my kids and grandkids are so busy that I am not always the Number 1 priority on their lists, I am happy and thankful, truly thankful, that they are able to engage in so many activities that they enjoy and find meaningful.
And guess what: When I am able to attend these events with them, they seem genuinely happy to see me.
I could sit home every night moaning “there’s nothing to do,” but that would be neither true nor fair. There are tons of things to do, and lots of them are free.
The Holiday Stroll in downtown Owensboro, for example. It runs from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. today so there’s plenty of time to join the fun.
I hope to time my visit for maximum encounters with sidewalk performers. There’s also the Friday After 5 “Christmas at the (Holiday) Inn,” which continues for the next couple of weeks.
I’m betting there might be hot chocolate available at either or both events, but if not, you know what? I have some at home that I can make any old time I want to. (And I have marshmallows, too.)
Theatre Workshop of Owensboro is presenting “A 1940s Radio Christmas Carol,” which promises to blend “drama and comedy, heartbreak and hope.” If that’s not what Christmas is all about, I don’t know what is. So yeah, I’ll be there too, with a hanky in my pocket just in case.
Oh, who am I kidding with that “just in case” jazz? Of course I’ll cry. That’s why I’m going!
I also cried at the end of “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” for about the millionth time, and I’ll cry again when I watch “A Christmas Carol” (the 1951 Alastair Sim version) and again when I read “Gift of the Magi,” as I do every year.
My dog and I took a vote and it was unanimous: We aren’t putting up a tree this year. Who knows, we may have another election next week with different results, but for right now, we have lights on the porch and a couple of reindeer decorations artfully arranged on the TV stand, and a seasonal hand towel in the bathroom, and we are satisfied with that.
Best of all: Faithful friends who are dear to me will be near to me once more … and I’m having myself a merry little Christmas.
