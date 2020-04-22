Malco Theatres may be closed by the coronavirus pandemic.
But it’s still trying to entertain people.
Karen Melton, vice president and director of marketing for the Memphis-based chain, said the company is hosting a free online trivia night Saturday as a fundraiser for the Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation.
The money raised will help theater employees laid off by the pandemic.
Malco is joining with Cerrito Trivia to create the coast-to-coast online trivia event from 7:05 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday.
The announcement said people can win prizes from Malco.
Malco Movie Trivia will feature a “hodgepodge of questions about Malco Theatres, #movies, #music, celebs and more,” it said.
The company said, “Assemble your quaranteam from wherever and however you want — #Skype, #Facetime, #GoogleHangouts, conference call or in person — while practicing the CDC’s recommendations on social distancing.”
Participants should submit their team name “via our official Google Form found at https://www.facebook.com/cerritotrivia/ starting one hour before trivia,” Malco said.
People can watch and play along live online from home for free at http://www.facebook.com/cerritotrivia/live.
Malco is challenging all trivia teams to consider a donation to the Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation to help theater industry employees during the pandemic.
Donations can be made at https://web.charityengine.net/Default.aspx?tsid=6674
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
