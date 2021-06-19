Malco Theatres says it’s “on a mission to re-engage moviegoers” with the first Cinema Week — a six-day nationwide event showcasing movie theaters.
It starts Tuesday.
Karen Melton, vice president and director of marketing, said Malco’s Owensboro Cinema Grill & MXT in Gateway Commons is offering several specials next week.
They include double loyalty points on ticket and concession purchases from June 21-June 27 for Marquee Rewards members; a special double-feature screening of “A Quiet Place” and “A Quiet Place Part II” on Wednesday; advance showings of “F9: The Fast Saga” on June 24; and complimentary Shirley’s Gourmet Popcorn with the purchase of a large popcorn while supplies last.
The event is supported by the Independent Cinema Alliance, the National Association of Theatre Owners and such sponsors as Fandango, Atom Tickets, Coca-Cola and Screenvision Media.
“Movie theaters connect us,” Brandon Jones, executive chairman of the founding committee of Exhibitor and Studio Partners for Cinema Week, said in a news release. “They are where stories are shared and discussed in a communal experience. There’s nostalgia there. It’s where we go for entertainment, and by launching Cinema Week, we want to preserve the culture of going to the movies.”
“With flat screen TVs in most every home, you can now stay home and ‘watch’ movies,” Jimmy Tashie, co-chairman of Malco Theatres, said in the release.
But, he said, “Seeing a major action movie at home is not the same as viewing one in a true ‘state of the art’ theater. Modern cinemas offer viewers a cinematic experience, the kind that immerses the viewer in a high-tech sight and sound journey that can only be experienced in a modern cinema with large screens and multi-track surround sound channels.”
Tickets are available at www.malco.com
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
